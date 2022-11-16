Crypto lender BlockFi faces potential bankruptcy

BlockFi, a crypto lending and trading platform, could also face bankruptcy due to its exposure to FTX, the beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange run by Democratic megadonor Sam Bankman-Fried.

Sources familiar with the matter told the the wall street journal that BlockFi is preparing for a potential bankruptcy filing, after suspending withdrawals and limiting activity on user accounts in recent weeks.

Through the The Wall Street Journal:

Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi Inc. is preparing for a potential bankruptcy filing after it halted customer deposit withdrawals and admitted it has “significant exposure” to bankrupt exchange FTX, people familiar with the matter have said. . BlockFi suspended withdrawals and limited activity on its platform last week, saying it could not operate as usual given the uncertainty surrounding FTX. BlockFi is now considering laying off some of its employees while the troubled company prepares itself for a possible Chapter 11, people familiar with the matter said. BlockFi did not respond to requests for comment. A bankruptcy filing would make Jersey City, New Jersey-based BlockFi the latest victim of the sudden collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire, which includes FTX, FTX US, trading firm Alameda Research and more than 100 affiliated entities.

In a blog post on Monday, BlockFi admitted to “significant exposure” to FTX and Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried’s trading company, including loans to the latter. BlockFi also sought to reassure observers that it has the “cash to explore all options.”

The collapse of FTX, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday, has sent shockwaves through the crypto ecosystem.

It’s a colossal fall for Bankman-Fried, who became a billionaire through his crypto ventures and used his wealth to fund Joe Biden in 2020 and the Democratic candidates in the recent midterm elections, becoming the second biggest Democratic donor of both.

Allum Bokhari is Breitbart News’ Senior Technology Correspondent. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.