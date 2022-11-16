DA Won’t Pursue Death Penalty in Catholic Cathedral Teacher’s Shooting Death

Serra Mesa man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend’s new fiancé on his way to his teaching job at Cathedral Catholic High School will not face the death penalty if convicted convicted of murder, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

Jesse Milton Alvarez, 32, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of murder and a special circumstance allegation of expectation. He pleaded not guilty in Superior Court. His trial is scheduled to begin in May, Assistant District Attorney Ramona McCarthy said.

McCarthy said she informed the court on Nov. 3 that the district attorney’s office had elected not to pursue the death penalty in the case.

Alvarez had a hearing scheduled for Tuesday to ask a judge to set bail — he is being held without bail — but overturned that request at the last minute, McCarthy said.

Alvarez is charged with the shooting death of teacher Mario Fierro, 37, who was engaged to a woman who had been dating Alvarez for more than three years.

She broke off the relationship with Alvarez in early September 2019. Four months later, she asked a judge for a restraining order, accusing Alvarez of repeatedly trying to contact her, cyberstalking her and trying to break into his apartment.

Alvarez agreed to back down, and the judge denied the request for a restraining order.

Prosecutors say that on Feb. 1, 2021, Alvarez — dressed in black and with his arms painted white — drove his brother’s car to Fierro’s home on Kansas Street and waited about an hour for Fierro to get out.

When Fierro came out, he was shot multiple times. Alvarez was arrested later that day.