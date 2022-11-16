David Beckham once stopped Phil Jagielka on duty in England as Gabby Agbonlahor reveals hostile Three Lions environment

David Beckham once ‘closed his book in disgust’ after Phil Jagielka asked him a question while on duty in England.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Gabby Agbonlahor revealed what life was like at the Three Lions side when some of the country’s biggest stars were called up to the team.

Beckham, who now co-owns Inter Miami and Salford City, has made a total of 115 appearances for his country.

He was part of star-studded teams that featured some of the best talent England had to offer, but some players struggled to fit in.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player is probably one of the most famous footballers of all time, but it seems he hasn’t been so welcoming on some occasions.

Agbonlahor told talkSPORT Breakfast about a particular interaction between Beckham and former Everton man Jagielka.

He said: “David Beckham, he sat in the middle and didn’t talk to anyone. He had his diary in the middle, he kept it to himself.

“I remember Phil Jagielka asking him a question about the Milan derby, and he literally closed his book in disgust saying ‘are you really asking me that? I’m just trying to be on my own.

“He didn’t want to talk to anyone, and I was looking at Phil Jagielka like ‘you’re brave, you ask that question. “”

He also revealed what it was like when it came to sitting in the canteen between games, with players apparently having their own positions.

“You had your Manchester United players next to each other, your Chelsea players and then Liverpool. Then you had your Middlesbrough, West Ham, Villa, we knew our place at the end of the canteen table.

“You never sit on the left side of the table because you had like Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, Ashley Cole, Michael Carrick, you knew you couldn’t sit there.

“I didn’t like it, you knew where you sat in the coach, you knew your place.”

Former Manchester United and England star Phil Neville, however, fired back on Twitter, replying: “All BS this!!!”

But Agbonlahor quickly replied: “We understood Phil! Have your bosses back!! You didn’t play for England after 2007? Before I start getting into the England teams!! Maybe focus on winning a few matches in mls and quit twitter.

England will return to action next week as they kick off their World Cup campaign in Qatar with a Group B game against Iran, with talkSPORT providing live coverage of the encounter.