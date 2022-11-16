Deji only landed three fewer punches than Logan Paul against Floyd Mayweather Jr, but neither man came close to what Conor McGregor managed

It might not have looked great in the ring, but when you look at the punch stats, Deji didn’t do too badly against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Deji was stopped in the sixth round of his exhibition fight against Mayweather Jr on Sunday night.

As expected, Mayweather Jr looked completely dominant as he stopped Deji from a distance

Reuters But the self-proclaimed “TBE” (The Best Ever) didn’t come out unscathed, as he sported a black eye in the aftermath.

Before the fight, Deji explained that his only ambition was to punch Mayweather Jr.

He did much better than that, as the punching stats show he landed 25 punches over the six rounds.

To put the icing on the cake, Mayweather Jr even came out with a black eye much to Deji’s delight.

Deji’s 25 punches were just three shy of the 28 managed by fellow YouTuber, Logan Paul, when he fought Mayweather Jr in an exhibition bout last year.

That being said, neither Paul nor Deji managed to land anywhere near the 111 shots that found Conor McGregor on target when he came up against Mayweather Jr in 2017.

However, comparing McGregor’s stats to Deji and Paul’s might be a bit unfair considering he has a lot more combat experience.

Getty Images – Getty Mayweather stopped McGregor on his feet five years ago and they could be set for a rematch

Additionally, McGregor vs. Mayweather Jr lasted ten rounds and it was a professional fight, meaning it was fought at a higher intensity than a more relaxed exposition.

In the near future, McGregor may have the chance to do better than just land 111 punches and this time actually beat Mayweather Jr as there is talk of a rematch between the pair.

Ahead of Mayweather Jr’s recent show against Deji, he said: “I have another show in Dubai in November, and me and Conor McGregor in 2023.

“We don’t know if it’s going to be an exhibition or a real fight, but there have been discussions about both. I would prefer an exhibition.

McGregor initially suggested he wasn’t interested in the fight, but has since taken to Twitter and said he would “end” Mayweather Jr in a rematch.