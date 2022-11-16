Delhi air quality stays in ‘poor’ category for 3 consecutive days

Temperatures are expected to drop by up to two degrees Celsius over the next three to four days.

–>

New Delhi:

Delhi recorded “poor” air quality for the third day in a row on Wednesday, which is expected to deteriorate to the “very poor” category by Friday.

The capital’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 264, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. The AQI value was 227 on Tuesday, 294 on Monday and 303 on Sunday.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered “weak”, 301 and 400 “very weak” and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city recorded a minimum temperature of 13.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, which was a notch below normal.

Temperatures are expected to drop by up to two degrees Celsius over the next three to four days, the IMD said.

According to data from the Indian Institute of Agricultural Research (IARI), Punjab reported 1,358 farm fires on Wednesday compared to just 141 on Tuesday.

The share of farm fires in Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution stood at 4% on Wednesday, according to SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

In view of improving air quality, the Air Quality Management Commission on Monday ordered authorities to revoke restrictions imposed on Delhi-NCR as part of the third stage of the plan. graduated response action with immediate effect. Phase 3 restrictions included a ban on construction and demolition activities, except for essential projects.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)