Democrats ponder ultimate end of midterm twist: Will Pelosi stay?

Underscoring the unprecedented scenario Democrats now find themselves in, lawmakers laughed during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday as House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) took to the floor to agree with something Pelosi said with a joke about her current role.

“I associate myself with the previous speaker. The current president. The – well, who knows,” Hoyer said during the caucus meeting, according to people in the room. Him and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (DS.C.), Pelosi’s other longtime deputy, are also the subject of intense speculation about their own leadership future.

Asked later about his leadership plans, Hoyer simply replied that “I’m waiting for the results”.

Beyond the white smoke that has yet to materialize signaling a reshuffle at the top of the caucus, Democrats were euphoric as they huddled on Capitol Hill this week. They delivered thunderous standing ovations to battle-tested incumbents who prevailed over pro-Trump candidates, like Rep. Marcy Captur (D-Ohio), while welcoming dozens of new faces.

Pelosi was particularly thrilled as she decried ‘DC bedwetters’ – including some from her own party – who predicted Democrats would lose big but ‘know nothing about our districts’, as she told the members in a closed meeting on Monday evening.

House Republicans have started to hold their own leadership elections, even as they are one seat away from the 218 needed to officially lock in a majority. Despite seven unscheduled competitive races in California and Colorado, an official home call could take place as early as Tuesday.

Pelosi’s impending decision was understandably the subject of much private discussion as his caucus gathered for its first major in-person meeting on Tuesday. (An attendee said that was perhaps the biggest talking point on the sidelines of the meeting, other than lawmakers finding out if they were on the waitlist for Taylor Swift tickets.)

Even some of Pelosi’s close colleagues don’t know if they personally asked him to stay, as the speaker hinted on CNN on Sunday.

“What do you think?” representing Barbara Lee (D-California) smirked, when asked if she encouraged Pelosi to stay. “You’ll have to figure it out yourself.”

Other allies, however, are more blunt even though they also say they have no idea what she will choose.

“I think this is a time when it would be a good idea to stay in that position,” said another longtime Pelosi friend, Rep. Jan Schakowski (Dill.). “Personally, I see her embracing that possibility. But, I don’t know.

And president of the rules of procedure Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) added, “She has my support for whatever she wants. I don’t know what she wants to do. She didn’t tell me.

Their history-defying midterm feat, in particular, hasn’t changed a pattern among House Democrats: Few remain willing to publicly call for a new generation to take power.

One of these exceptions is Rep. Jamal Bowman (DN.Y.), a member of the Progressive team who hailed Pelosi’s “outstanding career” and said in a brief interview that he loves her before adding, “I think it’s time for a new speaker.”

Clyburn’s allies say they believe he plans to stay on as CEO if Pelosi steps down – a possibility Clyburn himself has raised on several occasions, including in a CNN interview earlier on Tuesday, where he said : “I plan to remain in management”, although he has not done so. I don’t know exactly in what capacity.

“I am excited about everyone running for leadership, including Mr. Clyburn. I think what we’re trying to figure out is what exactly people are running for… you’re going to have continuity of candidates, and certainly Mr. Clyburn brings continuity in leadership,” Rep. Joyce Beaty (D-Ohio), the incumbent chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus who is running for a lower-ranking leadership position.

Meeks, another Black Caucus member, added: “Clyburn has clearly made a big contribution and has a lot more to give. He wants to make sure he has that ability.

With the Democrats’ so-called top three remaining mostly mute, the group of members seeking to replace them is also quiet.

One of them is the representative of the Democratic caucus chair. Hakeem Jeffries (DN.Y.), who should run for the top leadership spot if Pelosi leaves. Jeffries held his own press conference shortly after the full caucus meeting, where he skewered the GOP and dismissed questions about the future.

“House Democrats have far exceeded expectations, and we will have momentum as we approach the 118th Congress,” he said. “We are at a time when the focus should continue to be making sure every vote is counted.”

Then he insisted that the caucus would advance the leadership election which is due to start on November 30.

Ally Mutnick and Nancy Vu contributed to this report.