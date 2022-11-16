Department of Justice launches investigation into Worcester Police Department

Local

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors announced an investigation Tuesday into whether the police department in Massachusetts’ second-largest city routinely uses excessive force or discriminates against residents because of their race or gender.

The civilian inquiry into the Worcester Police Department will look into the agency’s handling of conduct complaints and discipline; review department policies, procedures and training; and assess how officers interact with the public, collect evidence and conduct investigations, the US Attorney’s Office in Boston said in a statement.

“Based on the information provided to the Department of Justice, we find significant justification to investigate whether the Worcester Police Department is engaging in a racially discriminatory policing pattern or practice and sexist, and uses excessive force,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department. the department’s civil rights division said in a statement.

The city and Police Chief Steven Sargent are cooperating with the investigation, Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said.

The ‘majority of officers in Worcester do their job with honour, pride, restraint and distinction’, but added that ‘the ultimate purpose of the inquiry is to ensure that policing in Worcester is constitutional, safe and effective while respecting the civil rights of their residents. remains intact.”

Voicemails and emails seeking comment were left with spokespersons for the police department and the city manager’s office.

Worcester has a population of around 200,000 and is about 65 kilometers west of Boston. More than 23% of its population is Latino or Hispanic, and 13% is black or African American, according to Census Bureau statistics.

The Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994 prohibits state and local governments from engaging in any pattern or practice of conduct by law enforcement officers that deprives individuals rights protected by the Constitution or federal law, federal prosecutors said.

The Justice Department conducted a similar investigation into the Springfield Police Department that was settled earlier this year with a consent decree.

The U.S. attorney’s office hasn’t reported any specific incidents that spurred the investigation, but in April a black man sued the city and five officers saying he had been wrongfully accused of murder because of his race. and what his lawyers called fabricated evidence.