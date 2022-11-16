Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ soccer ball goes up for auction : NPR

toggle caption Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty Images Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty Images

What is the value of the football used in one of the most controversial World Cup moments of all time?

We’ll find out soon, as the ball struck by Argentina legend Diego Maradona in the so-called ‘Hand of God’ goal will go up for auction on Wednesday.

The lot is part of a special one-day auction of World Cup items and memorabilia at Graham Budd Auctions in the UK. The ball can sell for up to $3.6 million.

In May, the jersey Maradona wore that day fetched $9.3 million, the highest price ever paid for a sports memorabilia at auction.

The ball was used for the duration of a quarter-final match between Argentina and England in the 1986 World Cup at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Six minutes into the second half, Maradona leapt into the air for the ball alongside England keeper Peter Shilton. The ball climbed into the net and Maradona celebrated with his teammates.

It was clear to the England players – and to viewers of the replay later – that Maradona had punched the ball with his fist. After the match, Maradona told reporters that he scored “a bit with Maradona’s head and a bit with God’s hand”.

The ball is sold in the name of the referee of the match, the Tunisian Ali Bin Nasser, who is also part of the controversy.

“All of us on the bench – the players, the coaches, the manager – we all saw it as clear as day. We all knew he handled the ball so we just couldn’t believe the referee didn’t. hadn’t seen,” former England player John Barnes told Goal in July.

Bin Nasser maintained that the linesman, Bogdan Dochev of Bulgaria, had the better view and never signaled for a handball.

Four minutes after that infamous goal, Maradona scored one of the greatest goals in World Cup history, known as ‘the goal of the century’. The match would end 2-1, after England’s Gary Lineker scored in the 81st minute.

Argentina will win the World Cup by beating West Germany in the final 3-2.

Maradona died aged 60 of heart failure and pulmonary edema in 2020.