Dogs missing after Bellingham house fire

No residents or first aiders were injured in the fire. Four dogs are missing after a fire engulfed a Bellingham home late Tuesday night, NBC Boston reported. The city fire department was called to a Stone Street address just before 11:30 p.m., fire chief Steven Gentile told the outlet. Despite some problems accessing water from the fire hydrants, firefighters managed to extinguish the flames. Bellingham firefighters said the house eventually collapsed on itself, according to WHDH. No residents or first responders were injured in the fire, the station reported. A fire watch will be on the scene throughout the morning, Bellingham Fire Department Local 2071 wrote in a Facebook post. "There is still heavy steam coming from the structure if you are in the area," the group wrote, adding that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

