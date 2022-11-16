Donald Trump announces his candidacy for the 2024 US presidential election

The business mogul and reality TV star’s victory in the 2016 election stunned the world.

Former US President Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 US presidential election on Wednesday.

The 76-year-old’s aides have filed paperwork with the US Federal Election Commission for a 2024 White House bid. Trump is the first major Republican or Democratic party candidate to officially announce his candidacy.

“America’s comeback starts now,” the 76-year-old told supporters in the ballroom of his lavish Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

“I am announcing tonight my candidacy for the presidency of the United States,” he added.

The business mogul and reality TV star’s victory in the 2016 election stunned the world. The Republican leader still enjoys huge popularity among his supporters and has made his ambitions to run for the White House again very clear.

“Let’s hope that TODAY will be one of the most important days in the history of our country!” Trump had posted earlier on his Truth Social platform.

The former US president remains banned from Facebook and Twitter, two social media platforms that have helped his political rise.