Donald Trump is preparing for the race for the White House in 2024, and his base is ready to support him again

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The 2024 presidential election was set to kick off Tuesday from the chandelier-lit Grand Ballroom at Mar-a-Lago, where former President Trump was set to announce a third run for the White House.

Mr Trump, 76, will challenge former campaign aides and even some in his inner circle who hoped Republicans’ poor midterm performance would deter him from an announcement in early 2024, at least until after a critical second round of the Senate on December 6 in Georgia.

Preparations for the event indicated the former president was forging ahead after teasing his intentions for months at dozens of “Save America” rallies across the United States.

Mr. Trump invited an army of media to cover the event, setting them up in an ornate ballroom on the grounds of his luxury resort and residence. Large television screens displayed “Make America Great Again!” from Mr. Trump. campaign slogan that fueled his unlikely victory in 2016, and dozens of TV cameras were set up on risers waiting for what Mr Trump previewed as a “special announcement”.

A few steps from his estate, part of Mr. Trump’s loyal base began to congregate along a bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway. They brought large signs and flags supporting the former president. They were delighted that Mr Trump planned to announce his candidacy for 2024.

“Even though we think he’s still our president, he’s running again,” said Debbie Macchia, 58, of Boynton Beach.

Mr. Trump’s announcement will put him slightly ahead of an ambitious group of GOP rivals.

Vice President Mike Pence, who launched his new book, ‘So Help Me God’, on Tuesday, the same day as Mr Trump’s big announcement, said he plans to run and participate in a town hall-type event on CNN on Wednesday. He has begun to criticize his former boss, telling ABC News he predicts there will be “better choices” than Mr Trump in the 2024 ballot.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo could also enter the race, as well as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whose conservative media crowned a new GOP star after winning his re-election bid last week by 20 points. historical.

Mr. Trump has drawn criticism from even his staunchest media allies for lashing out at Mr. DeSantis as well as Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, another rising Republican.

Floridians who love Mr. Trump also support Mr. DeSantis, 44, and his growing popularity could pose a serious threat to Mr. Trump’s hold on the main GOP base. Mr. Trump launched a preemptive strike against Mr. DeSantis earlier this month, calling him “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

Ms Macchia said that if Mr DeSantis ran for president, she would be hard pressed to choose between the two.

“That’s a tough question,” Ms. Macchia said. “Guess I’ll have to wait and see.” She called Mr. DeSantis “the best governor the state has ever seen” and suggested that Mr. Trump choose him as his running mate.

Janet Thomson, 59, who was also stationed on the bridge, wants Mr Trump to run alongside a woman, perhaps Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, or the star of conservative media Candace Owens.

“I think Trump should have a female vice president,” Ms. Thomson said.

A motorboat pulled up below the bridge, its upper section adorned with American and Trump flags and dropped anchor in sight of Mar-a-Lago. Critics of Mr. Trump have also made an appearance. A small yellow plane flew over the estate, trailing a banner with a stern message: “You have lost Donald again! #DeSantis 2024.”

Mr Trump’s launch comes amid a poll that shows voters have mixed feelings about him, while pro-DeSantis groups are pushing new polls that show the Sunshine State governor leading Mr Trump in several of the states that will vote first in the 2024 GOP primary, including Iowa and New Hampshire.

His critics are unlikely to dissuade Mr. Trump. In most hypothetical primary polls, he has come out ahead by double digits, even over Mr. DeSantis, while other Republican candidates are barely registering with GOP voters, at least for now.

Mr. Trump’s announcement could face possible criminal charges that the Justice Department would weigh as part of its actions to undo President Biden’s 2020 victory. He is also being investigated for having taken classified information from the White House when he left office.