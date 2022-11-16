Donald Trump launches 3rd White House campaign – NBC Chicago

Former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would host a third White House campaign, launching an early start to the 2024 contest. The announcement comes just a week after a disappointing midterm performance for Republicans and will force the party to decide whether or not to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 sparked an insurrection and pushed American democracy to the brink.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am announcing my candidacy for President of the United States tonight,” Trump told an audience of several hundred supporters, club members and press gathered in a chandeliered ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago club, where he stood flanked by more than 30 American flags and banners bearing his slogan “Make America Great Again”. “I run because I believe the world has yet to see the true glory of what this nation can be.”

“We’re going to put America first again,” he added.

Another campaign is a remarkable turning point for any former president, let alone one who made history as the first to be impeached twice and whose term ended with his supporters violently storming the Capitol in a deadly attempt to halt the peaceful transition of power on January 6. , 2021.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot has subpoenaed former President Donald Trump.

Trump enters the race at a time of political vulnerability. He hoped to launch his campaign on the back of resounding GOP midterm victories, fueled by candidates he had elevated in this year’s primaries. Instead, many of those candidates lost, allowing Democrats to retain the Senate and clearing the way for the GOP to a simple majority in the House.

Far from being the party’s undisputed leader, Trump now faces criticism from some of his own allies, who say it’s time for Republicans to look to the future, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emerging as the an early favorite candidate for the White House.

The former president is still popular with the GOP base. But other Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence, are taking increasingly public steps toward their own campaigns, raising the prospect that Trump will have to navigate a competitive GOP primary.

He is launching his candidacy amid a growing series of criminal investigations, several of which could lead to indictments. They include the investigation of dozens of documents with classified marks that were seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago and ongoing state and federal investigations into its efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

But Trump, according to people close to him, is eager to return to politics and try to stem the rise of other potential challengers. Aides have spent the past few months preparing documents, identifying potential personnel and sketching out the outlines of a campaign modeled after his 2016 operation, when a small group of aides zipping between rallies on his private jet defied the odds and defeated far better-funded and more experienced rivals by tapping into deep political loopholes and using shocking statements to garner relentless media attention.

Even after the GOP losses, Trump remains his party’s most powerful force. For years, he has consistently outplayed his fellow Republicans by wide margins in hypothetical one-on-one matchups. And even out of power, he consistently draws thousands to his rallies and remains his party’s most prolific fundraiser, raising hundreds of millions of dollars.

But Trump is also a deeply polarizing figure. Fifty-four percent of voters in last week’s midterm elections viewed him very or somewhat unfavorably, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 94,000 voters nationwide. And an AP-NORC poll from October found even Republicans had reservations about him remaining the party’s standard bearer, with 43% saying they didn’t want him to run for president in 2024. .

Trump’s candidacy poses deep questions about America’s democratic future. The last days of his presidency were consumed by a desperate effort to stay in power, undermining the centuries-old tradition of peaceful transfer. And in the two years since his defeat, Trump’s persistent — and baseless — lies about widespread voter fraud have eroded faith in the country’s political process. In late January 2021, about two-thirds of Republicans said they did not believe President Joe Biden was legitimately elected in 2020, according to an AP-NORC poll.

VoteCast showed that about as many Republican voters in the midterm elections continued to believe this.

Evidence presented at the January 6 hearing on Thursday shows former President Donald Trump knew he had lost the 2020 election but continued to publicly deny the results, including Secret Service emails describing displeasure of the former president in the face of losing legal election challenges. “The Supreme Court dismissed his lawsuit [sic]. He is livid now.

Federal and state election officials and Trump’s own attorney general said there was no credible evidence the 2020 election was tainted. The former president’s fraud allegations have also been flatly dismissed by numerous courts, including by Trump-appointed judges.

But that hasn’t stopped hundreds of midterm candidates from repeating his lies as they seek to win over his loyal base and gain his coveted endorsement. Ultimately, many of those candidates lost their races, a sign that voters rejected such extreme rhetoric.

While some Republicans with presidential ambitions, like former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, have long ruled out running against Trump, others have said he won’t feature in their rulings even before his midterm losses. -mandate.

They include Pence, who published a book on Tuesday, and former Trump secretary of state Mike Pompeo, as well as former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who ran against Trump in 2016. D Other potential candidates include Texas Senator Ted Cruz of South Carolina. Senator Tim Scott and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. Trump is also likely to face challenges from members of the party’s anti-Trump wing like Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House committee that investigated January 6th.

But the person who has kept Trump and his allies the most busy in recent months is DeSantis, whose re-election as governor last week was a bright spot for Republicans this cycle. The former congressman, who became a popular national figure among conservatives during the pandemic as he pushed back on COVID-19 restrictions, shares Trump’s pugilistic instincts and has embraced fighting over social issues with a zeal similar.

Even some enthusiastic Trump supporters say they can’t wait for DeSantis to step up, seeing him as a natural successor to Trump but without the former president’s considerable baggage.

Trump has already begun to publicly lash out at DeSantis. On Tuesday, the governor of Florida fired back.

“At the end of the day, I would just tell people to go check out the scoreboard from last Tuesday night,” DeSantis told reporters.

Zoe Lefgren, D-California, presented an email sent by Tom Fitton before the election that showed plans for Donald Trump to deny losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden. A recording of Steve Bannon telling his associates that Trump was going to declare victory even though he “is not a winner”, was also released.

A crowded group of GOP rivals could ultimately work to Trump’s advantage, as was the case in 2016, when he prevailed over more than a dozen other candidates who split the anti-Trump vote .

Trump’s decision sets the stage for a potential rematch with Biden, who has said he intends to run for re-election despite concerns from some in his party about his age and low approval rating. The pair were already the oldest presidential candidates of all time when they ran in 2020. Trump, who is 76, would be 82 when a second term ends in 2029. Biden, who is on about to be 80, would be 86.

If he ultimately succeeds, Trump would be only the second US president in history to serve two non-consecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland’s victories in 1884 and 1892.

But Trump enters the race facing enormous challenges beyond his party’s growing apprehensions. The former president is the subject of numerous investigations, including the months-long investigation into the hundreds of documents with classified marks found in boxes at Mar-a-Lago.

Meanwhile, Trump faces scrutiny from the Justice Department over efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating that which she claims is “a coordinated multi-state plan by the Trump campaign” to influence the 2020 results.

And in New York, Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump, alleging his namesake company engaged in decades of fraudulent accounting by misleading banks about the value of its assets. The Trump Organization is also currently on trial, facing tax evasion charges.

Some in Trump’s orbit think running will help protect him against possible indictment, but there’s no legal status that would stop the Justice Department from moving forward — or stop Trump from going ahead. keep running if charged.

It was no secret what he had planned.

At a White House Christmas party in December 2020, Trump told guests it had “been an incredible four years.”

“We’re trying to do another four years,” he said. “Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.”