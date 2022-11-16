Ducks, horses, dogs and turkeys, oh my! The MSPCA is looking for adopters for a multitude of abandoned animals.

Local

Adevalter Majesky, 50, of Tyngsborough is facing animal cruelty charges after a horse suffered sepsis and other serious injuries on his property. Two of the rescued horses are now enjoying the fresh pastures and green acres of the MSPCA at Nevins Farm. MSPCA-Angell

A multitude of farm animals will soon be on the hunt for homes following an animal cruelty investigation in Tyngsborough by the MSPCA’s law enforcement division with the help of police local.

Nineteen chickens, 15 ducks, five horses, two turkeys, two dogs and a guinea fowl were handed over on November 1 and are currently being cared for by the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen, according to an MSPCA statement.

The animals were handed over after their former owner, Adevalter Majesky, 50, of Tyngsborough, was arrested following an investigation by authorities into a report of an injured pony on his property at 32 Willowdale Road on October 24, Tyngsborough Police reported.

Although officials determined the pony did not require assistance, they “saw within sight of an injured thoroughbred horse having difficulty standing,” police said.

A veterinarian and MSPCA equine specialist from Nevins Farm assessed the horse at the scene and quickly discovered that he had sepsis, along with several other serious injuries, which necessitated his humane euthanasia. said the police.

Majesky was arrested on a warrant and charged with animal cruelty and cruelty to animals by the warden.

Although authorities were unable to save the horse in time, they were determined to ensure “a bright future” for the other dozens of animals found on the property.

“It’s too bad we couldn’t help the horse, but the other animals living on the property have a bright future,” Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs for MSPCA-Angell, said in a statement. communicated.

Keiley anticipates that chickens, ducks, turkeys and dogs will be available for adoption in the coming weeks.

“We believe most animals will be rehabilitated and available for adoption after treatment,” Keiley said.

“Both dogs are really special,” he continued. “They lived in horse boxes, but they have a great disposition and like to be around people. It’s a great example of the resilience of animals and why we should cherish them.

Three of the five horses available are miniatures, which typically stand about half the height of a standard horse, the MSPCA noted. Horses of this size can be ideal for children, families and other farm animals, the association added.

Anyone wishing to adopt should apply at mspca.org/nevinsadopt.