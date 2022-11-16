Pin 0 Shares

40-year-old Dwyane Wade just got Gabrielle Union inked on his wrist forever and Gabrielle is presently the happiest woman alive. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union continue to maintain their power couple appearance even as Wade’s ex-wife Siovaughn Funches drags them to court for exploiting Zaya‘s gender change for money. To mark Gabrielle’s 50th birthday celebration,… Read More »Dwyane Wade Gets A Tattoo Of His Wife Gabrielle Union’s Initials To Mark Her 50th Birthday

