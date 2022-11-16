Egypt’s choice to lead PR at UN climate talks criticized

Around 35,000 delegates from nearly 200 countries are expected to gather at the southern tip of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula to discuss collective action on how to tackle the climate emergency. Sean Gallup | Getty Images News | Getty Images

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Environmental activists see deep irony in Egypt’s choice to hire US public relations firm Hill and Knowlton Strategies to lead communications at the world’s biggest climate conference. . The host country of the COP27 summit, which runs for nearly two weeks until November 18 in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, sees Hill and Knowlton take over the management of briefings and press conferences at an event designed to galvanize collective action on the climate emergency. The PR firm, however, has come under fire for what critics say is a long track record of spreading disinformation on behalf of its Big Oil clients. “Hill and Knowlton is the premier lobbying communications firm for the oil industry,” said Duncan Meisel, campaign manager at Clean Creatives, a U.S.-based group that works to unravel the PR industry from the sector. fossil fuels. “There’s almost no inappropriate agency left to call in to lead communications for a climate summit,” Meisel told CNBC by phone. A spokesperson for Hill and Knowlton did not respond to a request for comment, and Hill and Knowlton’s parent company, WPP, did not respond to questions from CNBC.

There is a particularly profound irony for Hill and Knowlton, with these decades of supporting and facilitating corporate deception and malfeasance, being a vital voice for global climate negotiations. Carroll Muffette Managing Director at CIEL

Hill and Knowlton, in addition to working with major tobacco companies in the 1950s, is known to have worked for fossil fuel clients such as Saudi Aramco, ExxonMobil and the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative — a consortium of 12 of the world’s largest oil and gas companies. For example, Hill and Knowlton in 2017 and 2018 helped create ads showcasing Shell’s role in fueling London buses with biofuels partly made from coffee waste. The PR firm said the campaign “surpassed all expectations” as it became a global story, with nearly 1,200 stories and 11.9 billion media impressions. Critics, however, called it “greenwashing”, with Shell having major oil and gas operations around the world. Ahead of COP27, a group of more than 400 scientists wrote to Hill and Knowlton and WPP and said the company’s work for Big Oil customers was “inconsistent with its leadership role in communications public during the annual United Nations climate talks”. The Union of Concerned Scientists, a US-based nonprofit science advocacy group, also urged Hill and Knowlton “to end its relationship with fossil fuel customers who are worsening the climate crisis and to s fully commit to the climate action the world desperately needs.” On its website, Hill and Knowlton says it manages public affairs, digital and brand strategies for clients in the energy industry. He claims to have “experience with Fortune 500 companies, trade associations, government agencies, start-ups and investors across all industries,” including oil and gas, nuclear, renewables and utilities. clean technologies.

Carroll Muffett, chief executive of the nonprofit Center for International Environmental Law, described Egypt’s choice to go to a PR firm known to be “one of the worst of the worst reputable to lead the media for the COP27 summit as both “remarkably enlightening” and “deeply disturbing”. “Any public relations firm that actively supports the promotion [a] the narrative of continued fossil fuel expansion under all circumstances is a problem,” Muffett told CNBC by phone. “On the other hand, there is a particularly profound irony in Hill and Knowlton, with these decades of supporting and facilitating corporate deception and malfeasance, being a critical voice for global climate negotiations,” said he declared. Egypt’s COP presidency and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change were not immediately available to respond to a CNBC request for comment.

It comes at a time of growing calls to end fossil fuel production worldwide. The South Pacific island nation of Tuvalu last week became the first country to use the landmark UN climate talks to push for a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty. The European Parliament, the Vatican and the World Health Organization have all backed the proposal in recent months. However, only a handful of smaller countries have endorsed the initiative so far, and the fossil fuel industry has generally sought to emphasize the importance of energy security in the transition to renewable energy. Certainly, the burning of fossil fuels, such as coal, oil and gas, is the main driver of the climate emergency. The role that public relations firms and advertising agencies play in “greenwashing” fossil fuels has generally been overlooked, largely because communications companies have sought to stay true to the adage that “the best public relations are the invisible public relations”.

However, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently denounced what he described as “the huge public relations machine raking in billions to shield the fossil fuel industry from scrutiny.” “Just as they did to the tobacco industry decades before, lobbyists and spin-docs have been spreading harmful misinformation,” Guterres said in a September 20 address to the United Nations General Assembly. . “Fossil fuel interests need to spend less time avoiding a public relations disaster – and more time avoiding a global one.”

