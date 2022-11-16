Election 2022 Real Talk, plus Gordon Chang on Xi Jinping and the G20

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s episode with the latest election results and then some in-depth analysis. Alex thinks both sides of the media mostly focus on the wrong things and try to tell their audience what they want to hear. It’s time to get past that, and quickly. Our guest today is Chinese expert Gordon Chang, author of The impending collapse of China and The Great US-China Tech War, which evokes the meeting of Joe Biden with Xi Jinping. President Biden has discussed climate change with the Chinese dictator, but not the pandemic, the fentanyl crisis or the Uyghur genocide. Then he and Alex get a preview of the G20 summit which begins today.

