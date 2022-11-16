Ether Capital Corporation Maintains the Highest Standards of Protection for its Assets

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ETHC–Ether Capital Corporation (“Ether Capital” or the “Company”) (NEO: ETHC) would like to reassure its investors on the Company’s handling of its assets and financial strength in response to the latest developments surrounding cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Ether Capital has no exposure to FTX or its affiliated businesses. We don’t take risks when it comes to our capital and never have since inception. Protecting our Ether is paramount, which is why it is securely held in cold storage using an auditor-approved, multi-signature wallet. This wallet is safeguarded by the Company’s management team and board of directors.

In addition to holding 44,899 ETH on our balance sheet (21,278 of which is Staked Ether), the Company has a healthy amount of liquidity in cash and investments. There is no debt secured against our Ether (including Staked Ether), as well as any other financial or legal claims. Figment, a non-custodial staking provider, operates validators on behalf of our Company and has confirmed there will be no direct or immediate impact on its business in light of recent events.

We have chosen to invest in Ethereum, a highly collateralized and transparent protocol, and remain optimistic about the future of the network. The events of the past week do not sway our conviction and we’ll continue to focus on staking and yield generation in the months ahead.

The Company will continue to monitor the situation involving FTX in the coming weeks and disclose any relevant information. Investors are encouraged to sign-up for Ether Capital’s corporate updates and newsletter to stay informed about the latest developments.

About Ether Capital Corporation

​​Ether Capital (NEO: ETHC) is a leading public technology company with a long-term objective to become a central business and investment hub for the Ethereum ecosystem. The company has invested the majority of its balance sheet in Ethereum’s native utility token “Ether” as a core strategic asset and yield-generating instrument. The company is focused on financial infrastructure that supports the Ethereum blockchain and delivers corporate value. Ether Capital’s management team and Board of Directors are comprised of crypto natives, leading venture capitalists and traditional finance experts, which uniquely positions the company to identify and capitalize on opportunities in the digital asset ecosystem. For more information, visit http://ethcap.co.

Forward-Looking Information

