Even for Biden, Magnus was too radical

Big news came out of Washington recently, and it had nothing to do with the midterm elections. It may have surprised many to learn that, yes, the Biden administration has a limit to the incompetence and radicalism it will accept from its agency heads.

This was demonstrated by the forced resignation of disgracefully unfit Chris Magnus as Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after just 11 months.

Based on his job performance metrics, Magnus was a disaster as CBP chief and deserved to be fired. In fiscal year 2022, border officials encountered 2.7 million foreign nationals at our borders who entered the United States illegally or were otherwise inadmissible at a port of entry. It was a new record that topped the Trump administration’s four-year total.

Likewise, more fentanyl has crossed the border in the past two months under Biden than in all of fiscal year 2019. The last fiscal year was also the deadliest on record for migrant deaths and saw an increase alarming number of known or suspected terrorists encountered by border agents.

The effect of Magnus’ “leadership” within the agency was perhaps just as damaging. Upon his arrival at CBP, Magnus was criticized for low agent morale. An exasperated border patrol union tweeted that “he was so busy chasing imaginary ‘culture’ issues at BP that he forgot his main job… Good riddance.”

Five current administration officials recently described Magnus as disengaged from his job, missing or sleeping during key meetings to stem the flow at the border.

Even for an administration that sees little problem with the disaster its policies have wreaked on the frontier, the near-mutiny Magnus had created was a bridge too far.

The fact that Magnus was nominated for the job is an indictment of Biden’s White House lack of seriousness about immigration in general. CBP is an essential agency for maintaining border control and requires a leader with equivalent experience.

Magnus was a range candidate at best. He had no experience with CBP or any other immigration enforcement agency. His main justification for the post was his time as police chief in mid-sized communities in Tucson, Arizona, and Richmond, California. That’s barely enough training to run a federal agency of 60,000 employees and an $18 billion budget.

Even in this meager experience, there were red flags galore. My organization, the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI), investigated Magnus when he was chief of police. We discovered that Magnus was a long-time critic of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity aimed at removing criminal aliens from communities. Instead, he favored “community policing,” which by his definition includes opposition to cooperation between ICE and local law enforcement to remove dangerous illegal aliens from our cities.

He was apparently also a follower of the Sanctuary’s dangerous policies. In a July 28, 2015 email to the staffer of a Democratic U.S. congressman from California, Magnus praised an op-ed in the Sacramento bee who urged the public not to change shrine laws in the wake of Kate Steinle’s death. Steinle was shot and killed in San Francisco by an illegal alien from Mexico who had already been deported five times and admitted to police that he had come to the city because of its lenient shrine laws.

In perhaps the most dramatic example of his radical beliefs while serving as police chief in Richmond, Magnus was pictured holding a ‘Black Lives Matter’ (BLM) sign with protesters at a rally. After the Richmond Police Officers Association publicly complained that he was violating state law by playing politics in uniform, Magnus replied, “I would do it again.”

Does the sum total of these behaviors sound like someone who should be tasked with protecting the nation from a growing number of security threats on our southern border? Absolutely not.

Now that the Biden White House has shown a rare moment of responsibility, the next question should be when it will demand the resignation of Alejandro Mayorkas. If Magnus was a dumpster fire as head of CBP, Mayorkas was a nuclear Armageddon as Secretary of Homeland Security with his endless dishonesty to Congress and the American people over his ruinous tenure.

Given that Biden has pushed our border security into the proverbial ditch, it is now essential to name a serious person to replace Magnus. We no longer have the luxury of tolerating other woke ideologues and their fantasies of “re-imagining” basic responsibilities to protect our nation. CBP is all about defending the US border, period. Get a person to focus on that and nothing else.

Dale L. Wilcox is executive director and general counsel of the Immigration Reform Law Institutea public interest law firm working to defend the rights and interests of the American people against the negative effects of mass migration.