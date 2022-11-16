Family of 26-year-old Irish woman found dead on New York street offer $35,000 reward for information

An aspiring 26-year-old Irish singer has been found dead in a bush on a street in New York’s Queens borough, with her family claiming she was murdered.

Claire McKenna’s body was found unresponsive on 94th Avenue and 214th Street, a quiet residential street in Queens Village, on October 12. She was partially clothed and lying on her stomach. His body was discovered by a passerby.

According to police, McKenna had a history of drug use and had track marks on her arm, the New York Post reports. This account was disputed by the family’s attorney, Michael G. Santangelo.

Santangelo told DailyMail.com that McKenna’s mother would testify that her daughter was not a hard drug user. He said she had a medical marijuana card.

According to a poster offering a $35,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case, on October 11 at 3:11 a.m. McKenna texted his parents in his home country to say that she needed help and her phone battery was about to die

McKenna was an aspiring singer who performed with her twin sister as Sarah Claire

His body was discovered just over 24 hours later around 4:30 a.m.

Her family also said police were in possession of a video showing her body being pushed in a cart by a man wearing a mask with dark clothing. This video shows him dumping his body in the bush.

The man pushes McKenna’s body five blocks, according to the poster.

McKenna’s body was found in this residential area of ​​Queens Village at 94th Avenue and 214th Street

According to her LinkedIn page, McKenna was looking forward to recording a second album in 2022 alongside her sister.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, McKenna’s uncle and godfather Nigel said the 26-year-old’s passing was “unbearable” for her parents, Derek and Deirdre, as well as her other sisters, Maria and Julia.

He added: “She had spoken to my brother on Monday morning October 10 and everything was fine. We are all devastated.

Nigel continued: “The pain and grief of my sister-in-law and my brother is unbearable. We live in a society that becomes desensitized to crime due to normalcy. There is nothing normal about this, we will never stop until justice is done.

He also said his niece collects food for the homeless and “loves dogs.”

McKenna’s funeral was held in Astoria, Queens on October 15. A special service was also held for her in Kilkerley, her family’s hometown in Ireland, on November 11.

McKenna previously performed in a musical duo with her sister, Sarah, under the name Sarah Claire. The pair’s social media pages have been inactive since 2019.

According to McKenna's LinkedIn page, she was eager to record a second album with her sister following the Covid-19 pandemic.

She wrote in the About section of her page, “Time to gather our strength and hurry. 2022 here we come. I am looking for any creative work.

McKenna was educated at Berklee College of Music in Massachusetts. At the time of her death, she was also working as a receptionist and in the restaurant industry.

In September 2022, McKenna left several comments on various open positions on LinkedIn expressing interest in the position.

Overall crime in the Big Apple is up 29.1% from last year

The latest violence in the Big Apple comes less than a week after Governor Kathy Hochul won her first full term, despite a spike in crime that is widely blamed on Democrats.

Hochul’s opponent is Lee Zeldin, a Republican who ran a close race as he remained focused on cracking down on crime and recovering the economy. He is shown voting

20 precincts will get extra cops to deal with rising crime, which is up 30% citywide this year

By mid-November, overall crime had risen 29.1% in New York City from a year ago, with felony assaults, rapes and robberies in double digits. Murders are down 14.8% and shootings down 12.5%.

Criminal assaults have also increased by almost 14%, with police recording 22,319 cases so far this year, and rapes have increased by almost 11%.

Murders and the number of gunshot victims fell by 14.4 and 13.6 percent, respectively.

The city’s transit system appears to be bearing the brunt of rising crime, with around 1,865 reports so far in 2022, a 41.7% spike from last year.

Last week, Governor Hochul defeated Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump, despite his campaign focused on fear of violent crime.

Hochul was expected to win in a state where there are more than twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans.

But Zeldin has made racing competitive, growing closer to Hochul in recent weeks and seeming to push her to talk more about public safety.

Midterm this year, voters voiced frustrations such as stubborn inflation and a faltering economy, but in New York, concerns about crime took precedence.