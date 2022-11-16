<!–

Firefighters will vote to strike after rejecting a 5% pay deal, the firefighters union (FBU) has announced.

Earlier this week, firefighters overwhelmingly rejected a “disgusting” pay offer, making a strike in the service increasingly likely.

The FBU said on November 14 that members had voted 79% against the offer and that the union would now hold a ballot on industrial action.

A vote on the strike will open from Monday December 5th to Monday January 23rd.

The last time a firefighter went on strike was in 2002 to try to get better wages.

It comes amid a wave of industrial action in the public sector and among key workers – with nurses, civil servants, train drivers and postal workers all voting for the action or going on strike those last weeks.

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the firefighters union, said: “FBU members have spoken. This result of the advisory vote, two weeks from the turnaround, shows that there is a remarkable strength of appreciation among firefighters and control officers on this derisory salary offer.

“The ball is in the court of the employers and the government. It is still possible to resolve this dispute and we will write to UK fire ministers and government departments asking for urgent meetings.

“We have firefighters using food banks. Our members have been working during the pandemic to help protect their communities, taking on additional duties to do so. Another pay cut in real terms is an absolutely disgusting way to thank them. While a strike is always a last resort, our members simply cannot go on like this.

The union said the government is not directly responsible for wage negotiations, but directly provides a significant portion of the funding for fire and rescue services across the country.

In 2002, the FBU demanded a 39 per cent pay rise which would have taken the average firefighter’s salary to around £30,000, or over £50,000 in 2021.

Local authorities had recommended a pay rise of 4 per cent while an independent review recommended 11 per cent.

A two-day strike began on November 13 and ended on Friday the 15th – the armed forces provided emergency cover during the strike.

On June 12, 2003, the FBU agreed to a three-year 16 percent wage deal tied to changing working conditions.

100,000 civil servants voted for back-to-back industrial action over wages and working conditions

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has encouraged its 300,000 members to back strikes against the government’s ‘insulting’ wage offer – which stands at around 4 per cent, or £1,400.

About 100 hospitals in England will be affected by the industrial action.

Hundreds of thousands of nurses are set to cross the UK before Christmas in a bid to secure a 17.6% pay rise and better working conditions.

About 100,000 civil servants also voted to strike this month in a dispute over wages, pensions and jobs.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has been reported to be considering limiting public sector pay rises to just 2% in 2023/24, a move that would see wages cut in real terms as inflation hovers around 10%.

The Chancellor’s autumn statement will reveal all on Thursday, but he has warned Britons he will have to make ‘horrible’ decisions as he tries to save the economy.

FBU General Secretary Matt Wrack said after the news broke: “FBU members have spoken.” Pictured here at a rally earlier this month

The pay of public sector workers will not be decided until next year, with the Chancellor due to give an overview this week of what different departments will be able to afford.