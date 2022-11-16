Germany must review its national security strategy, says interior minister – POLITICO

Germany must review not only its territorial defense strategy, but also its national security architecture, said German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.

“Our external and internal security are intimately linked. And it takes a strong domestic policy to provide security in and for our country,” she said in a speech on Tuesday, where she outlined a massive overhaul of the country’s national security strategy.

“We felt too safe for too long. That is why we must now do everything in our power to make up for the major failures of recent years and decades,” said Faeser, who hails from Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party.

The German government has already agreed to adopt a national security strategy in its coalition agreement. Since the beginning of the year, the Ministry of the Interior has been working on the strategy together with the Ministry of Defense and the Federal Foreign Office.

During an event organized by the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP), Faeser presented the main elements of the new national security strategy, which will be in place at the beginning of 2023. She highlighted the threats posed by cyberattacks as well as misinformation, and the need to protect critical infrastructure.

“For me, the top priority of the national security strategy is the protection and defense of the free democratic society in Germany,” Faeser said. To achieve this goal, she said, her ministry is already shutting down channels spreading fake news, calling on social media platforms to remove “especially drastic” fake news, and applying debunking to counter fake news with reliable sources.

She cited three domestic policy principles as particularly important in tackling today’s security challenges: protecting democracy and the rule of law, strengthening Germany’s resilience, and raising public awareness of security.

Faeser was quick to blame the complex structure of the German federal government. “The challenges we face in the area of ​​safety and security are often rooted in the architecture of our federal system or stem from the division of responsibilities between departments. I am convinced that if we want more resilience, we have to address it,” Faeser said.

To help deal with this, the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) will be expanded into a central office in the area of ​​cybersecurity and information security, she said.

“In addition, the federal government urgently needs threat defense powers that can prevent, stop, or at least mitigate cyberattacks,” the minister said. “So we’ll give the federal government the lead role in defending against cyber threats and anchor that in the basic law as well.” The Ministry of the Interior also wants to set up a federal crisis coordination team, replacing the principle of ministerial autonomy in threat and crisis situations.

Finally, the Minister pleaded for the establishment of a new security awareness among the population. It is essential, she said, to reach “binding agreements to actively involve all citizens”. To this end, a civil protection day will be introduced in Germany from 2023.