Haiti fears an increase in cholera cases with the lifting of the fuel blockade

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Cholera cases are gripping Haiti as experts warn the situation could worsen now that the country is bustling again after a crippling fuel blockage that lasted two months. Dr. Jeanty Fils, spokesman for the Haitian Ministry of Health, told The Associated Press that people are back on the streets and likely spreading cholera as the government scrambles to find lifesaving materials, including including intravenous supplies, as part of an ongoing discussion about whether to ask for cholera. vaccines.

“We need more resources,” he said. “Cholera cases continue to rise in Haiti.

At least 175 people have died and more than 7,600 have been hospitalized, the Pan American Health Organization said on Tuesday, although officials believe the numbers are much higher due to under-reporting.

Despite this, the number of suspected cases had jumped 33% in just one week.

The worsening situation prompted the United Nations to announce on Tuesday that it, along with the Haitian government and other partners, was seeking $146 million to help fight cholera. According to PAHO and the World Health Organization, at least half a million people in Haiti are at risk of contracting the disease.

“The upsurge in cases in recent weeks and the rapid spread of cholera in the country is concerning,” said Ulrika Richardson, Resident and UN Humanitarian Coordinator.

Son noted that cholera cases were likely contained during the fuel blockade as gas stations were closed and many people in the country of more than 11 million people stayed at home.

“Now people are going to move around more,” he said. “It could start to spread.”

Stéphanie Mayronne, head of medical operations for Doctors Without Borders, agrees.

She said if people with cholera started moving to areas with poor sanitation and a lack of clean water, the number of cases would likely increase.

“It’s a match that can start a fire,” she said.

The number of patients seeking help at Doctors Without Borders hospitals in the capital of Port-au-Prince has increased in recent weeks, with more than 6,500 admitted so far. Beds filled up so quickly that the aid group was forced to open a fifth center two weeks ago, said Alexandre Marcou, Haiti field communications manager.

Inside this new center, mothers hovered over their children one recent morning. One rearranged the tangle of IV cables surrounding her baby while another pumped her young daughter’s little cheeks to force her mouth open and give her oral supplement. Nearby, adult patients sat silently on plastic chairs with large white buckets between their legs, holding their heads to one side with their arm. Some ate rice and red beans from small containers that the nurses collected later.

Marcou noted that people can survive cholera if treated in time, but the recent lack of fuel and ongoing inter-gang violence that has escalated since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse has kept Haitians from to reach hospitals and medical clinics.

“There is a huge security crisis. And we are severely under-resourced,” said Ralph Ternier, chief medical officer in Haiti for the nonprofit Partners in Health. “The epidemic is spreading so quickly that vaccines are really the tool we need.”

The Pan American Health Organization told the AP that it supports the Haitian government in preparing a request for vaccines as well as planning and implementing vaccination campaigns. But it was unclear if and when that might happen.

In October, the World Health Organization announced a global shortage of cholera vaccines that forced it to suspend the usual double-dose strategy “at a time of unprecedented increases in cholera epidemics around the world”. . At least 29 countries have reported cholera cases this year, compared to less than 20 on average over the past five years, the agency said.

Mayronne said cholera vaccines can be a useful tool, but noted that a single dose can only reduce the risk by 40%.

“By itself, a vaccine is not a panacea,” she said.

Amid Haiti’s lack of vaccines, crushing poverty compounded by a spiraling economic crisis and double-digit inflation is contributing to the spread of cholera as many lack access to clean water or uncontaminated food. .

Lovena Shelove, 30, lost her two-year-old son to cholera despite a kind neighbor bringing clean water to try and revive the toddler after severe bouts of vomiting and diarrhoea.

“I have nothing at home,” she said softly. “I couldn’t afford anything to support the children.”

Her other child, a 7-month-old girl, is still hospitalized.

Cholera is caused by bacteria in contaminated food or water and is easily transmitted, especially in crowded and unsanitary conditions. Sanitation worsened further during the fuel blockage as businesses that provided drinking water were forced to suspend operations.

Haiti’s first outbreak occurred in 2010 after UN peacekeepers introduced the bacteria to the country’s largest river through sewage runoff from their base. Nearly 10,000 people died and thousands more fell ill.

The number of cases eventually declined and the World Health Organization was preparing to declare Haiti cholera-free until the government announced in early October that at least three people had died – the first deaths reported in three years.

Patrick Joseph, 40, was among thousands recently hospitalized after being severely dehydrated.

“I don’t know where I got cholera from,” he says, though he suspects it comes from water he buys from a vendor who claims it’s treated. “I was afraid of dying if I didn’t go to the doctor.”

It’s a familiar sentiment to street vendor Lucna Francois, who depended on well water because the fuel blockade prevented her from accessing clean water. The 24-year-old fell so ill on a recent evening that she called a relative to take her to hospital.

“I’m dying,” she recalled telling them. “I was very, very weak.”

Fils, from the Haitian Ministry of Health, said another big challenge facing the government is that many people don’t believe cholera exists and don’t take steps to avoid getting sick.

“Prevention is a must,” he said. “It’s not just about drinking (clean) water.”