Hill panel sees China already preparing for war on Taiwan

China is stepping up military, economic and political war plans against Taiwan and the US government must step up preparations and planning to respond to a future war across the Taiwan Strait, according to a new report by a Chinese Congressional Committee.

The report from the bipartisan panel claims that China under President Xi Jinping has this year “taken a much more aggressive stance toward Taiwan, stepping up displays of military force in addition to diplomatic and economic coercion.”

Beijing’s leaders are also learning lessons from Russia’s war in Ukraine, in preparation for the forced unification of Taiwan with the mainland.

“Russia’s war against Ukraine has galvanized the international community and heightened concerns about a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan,” said the annual report of the US-China Economic Security Review Commission released on Tuesday.

The commission called on Congress to create an executive branch panel to prepare for economic sanctions that may be imposed on China following military action against the democratic island state. The congressional chartered panel also wants Congress to demand that the Pentagon produce a classified report on the US military forces needed to resist a Chinese attack on Taiwan.

Money will matter, too: Congress should also authorize “significant additional multi-year defense funds” so the military is better prepared for a future China-Taiwan war, the 12-member panel said.

Commission member Randy Schriver said the report details China’s growing capabilities and more aggressive activities toward Taiwan, as well as the need for an accelerated US response.

“While it does not address a specific timeline for a potential Chinese invasion attempt, the report certainly underscores the need for urgent action,” said Schriver, a former Pentagon and Department of Defense policy official. Chinese state. “We therefore recommend ways to support [U.S. forces] through multi-year funding for the most applicable capabilities and accelerated joint planning to optimize an eventual U.S.-Taiwanese response to [People’s Liberation Army] threats,” he said.

The dire warnings come even as President Biden said this week after meeting Mr Xi said there was currently no sign that China was preparing for an immediate attack on Taiwan and seemed determined to reduce friction in US-China relations.

Mr Biden had previously vowed four times that the United States would defend Taiwan with military force in the event of a Chinese attack. The White House later said the comments reflected longstanding US policy toward Taiwan outlined in the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979.

The administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy explicitly states that the United States will “defend our interests, deter military aggression against our own country and our allies and partners, including across the Taiwan Strait.”

US military commanders and intelligence officials have warned in recent congressional testimony and speeches that China is preparing for war with Taiwan – either a military invasion or a naval blockade – by the end of the decade or sooner. . Last month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said China’s plans to take control of Taiwan are moving on “a much faster schedule” than previously projected.

Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China, is an island nation located approximately 100 miles off the southeast coast of China. It broke with the mainland in 1949 after Nationalist forces fled there during a civil war.

Mr Xi promised that China would soon retake the island as part of its policy of national rejuvenation, and did not rule out military action if necessary.

prepare for war

The 630-page report includes new details on military preparations for what Beijing calls the centerpiece of the Chinese Communist Party’s national rejuvenation. Chinese leaders, the commission said, are studying the war in Ukraine closely to learn lessons that can apply to an assault on Taiwan.

The US government is strengthening economic and security ties with Taiwan, in an effort to help bolster its defenses to deter a potential attack. The Biden administration is also seeking to shape Taiwan’s defenses with asymmetric weapons of war that would allow a weaker military to better confront a massively expanding PLA.

China is also diplomatically accelerating a multi-pronged coercion campaign against Taiwan, according to the report. Beijing’s military and economic coercion spiked after the August visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the first US House Speaker to visit the island in 25 years.

China responded with large-scale war games that surrounded the island and missile fire that flew over the island. Some of the missiles landed in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone. The report describes the war games as “unprecedented in terms of sales and proximity” to Taiwan, with exercises including combat drills that can be used during a blockade or invasion in six areas around the island.

“The PLA also continued to train its forces for a war campaign against Taiwan, although US officials believed there were no indications of an imminent attack,” the report said.

August’s war games included the use of DF-15 short-range ballistic missiles, which are optimized for land targets rather than the use of anti-ship missiles used to simulate attacks on ships. Another key indicator of a coming conflict described in the report concerns the strategic messages of the Chinese Communist Party which were increasingly belligerent and intransigent.

“International messages from Chinese officials affirmed China’s ownership of the entire Taiwan Strait and expressed disregard for international standards,” the report said.

The US government rejected the statement and said the strait remained international waters.

Additionally, China’s Ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang, told National Public Radio in January that if the Taiwanese government continues on the path to independence, “it would most likely involve China and the United States.” United, the two great countries, in a military conflict”.

The Biden administration is now seeking to actively deter a Chinese attack through an increased commitment announced by Mr. Biden this week. Key US allies including Australia, Japan, South Korea and Britain have indicated they will join a US military defense of Taiwan.

Taiwan is also stepping up U.S. defensive arms purchases and increasing defense and civil defense spending and working to curb Taiwanese business investment in the mainland.

Another sign of concern are recent statements by Chinese officials that have hardened Beijing’s stance toward peaceful unification, according to the report.

For example, a Chinese government white paper released in August said Beijing’s unification plan under the so-called “one country, two systems” no longer includes previous offers of self-government, according to The report.

“The omission of the pledge not to send mainland troops leaves open the possibility that the PLA could occupy Taiwan for an extended period as Beijing root out those it sees as separatists who cannot be integrated into a mainstream society. unified,” the report said. said.

The PLA’s frequent intimidation operations around Taiwan spiked after Pelosi’s visit with 1,286 fighter jets flying near the island between January and Oct. 6, according to the report. The highest number, 339 flights, occurred in early August.

Taipei is seeking to improve military readiness by moving to all-volunteer forces. However, Taiwan’s military readiness issues include a 60% shortage of active-duty frontline troops.

Taiwan’s defense spending is rising sharply with recent $8.6 billion supplements to buy precision missiles, drones, missile corvettes and naval weapons for coastal patrol boats.

The State Department approved $1.5 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, after an estimate of $16 billion in previous years.

However, the report warns that many weapons purchased or researched by Taipei are being delayed as weapons like the Stinger anti-aircraft missiles have been sent to Ukraine.

“The diversion of existing stockpiles of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine and pandemic-related supply chain issues have exacerbated a significant backlog in the delivery of weapons already approved for sale to Taiwan, undermining the readiness of the island,” the report said.