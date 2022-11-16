Horizen’s No-Code Tokenization Platform, TokenMint, Adds NFT Functionality to Mainnet

Providing a streamlined process for anybody to launch an NFT collection

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Horizen, a privacy-focused zero-knowledge network of blockchains powered by the largest node system, is pleased to announce that its no-code tokenization platform TokenMint, which was deployed on mainnet earlier this year, has now been extended to include the ability to create and mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

TokenMint offers a straightforward process, allowing those with or without programming knowledge to create their own token with custom tokenomics. The Alpha version of the TokenMint platform, which went live in July 2022, consisted of basic functionalities for creating a fungible token. Today’s announcement offers the integration of a larger set of features, including NFT support. Additional features, such as the privacy technology zkSNARKs that will enable provable tokenomics, will be available in future versions as the platform continues to evolve.

“The TokenMint platform’s evolution continues to make tokenization easily accessible to mass users. We see this platform as the fulcrum that will continue to increase innovation in the blockchain space. TokenMint now offers functionality for those seeking NFT support, which is in line with the lofty goals we have set forth increasing user adoption and adding additional elements to the platform as we strive to spark mass adoption and community engagement,” said Rob Viglione, Co-founder of Horizen and CEO of Horizen Labs.

TokenMint, comprising three key tools, is designed to provide a seamless, simple and intuitive user experience. The platform comes equipped with the Token Generator for creating and minting tokens, as well as a Block Explorer, where transactions are displayed for easy tracking. Cobalt Wallet allows users to store, manage and transact tokens created on the platform.

The platform’s tools are built on the TokenMint Chain, a sidechain that runs on the Horizen network. The addition of the NFT capabilities to TokenMint is the latest iteration made to the highly-functional and streamlined platform.

About Horizen: Horizen is the zero-knowledge network of blockchains powered by the largest node system and a massively scalable cross-chain protocol. Horizen offers best-in-class tools for developers to custom-build private or public blockchains with the level of flexibility unmatched by others. By building on Horizen, developers have the freedom to fully customize their blockchains including consensus, speed, privacy, and crypto-economies. Blockchains built on Horizen produce massive throughput without compromising decentralization. Please visit https://horizen.io for more information.

