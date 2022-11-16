House lawmakers call on fellow executives Sam Bankman-Fried to testify at FTX collapse hearing

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried testifies during a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee at Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on December 8, 2021 in Washington, DC.

House lawmakers are calling FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and other leaders to Capitol Hill to testify about the crypto exchange’s collapse during a hearing in December.

House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters, D-California, and ranking Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry, North Carolina, are holding a rare bipartisan hearing on the issue. They also plan to have executives from FTX, Alameda Research, Binance, and others testify.

“The downfall of FTX caused massive harm to over a million users, many of whom were everyday people who invested their hard-earned life savings in the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, only to see it all disappear in a matter of seconds. seconds,” Waters said in a statement. “Unfortunately, this event is just one of many examples of cryptocurrency platforms crashing in the past year.”

After a failed deal to boost liquidity with Binance earlier in the week, FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday along with 130 affiliates, including Bankman’s crypto trading firm. -Fried, Alameda Research, and FTX.us, the company’s US subsidiary. Bankman-Fried has since stepped down as CEO of the company he founded.

Within days, FTX went from a $32 billion company to bankruptcy as cash dried up and customers demanded to withdraw their funds. FTX founder Bankman-Fried admitted last week that he “f—ed up.”

“There is no sugar coating. The collapse was a dumpster fire. Users were left outside to dry out. The ecosystem is in limbo,” McHenry said, during of an independent hearing on Wednesday.

