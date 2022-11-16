House Republicans nominate Kevin McCarthy for president

Republicans on Tuesday nominated House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to be the next Speaker of the House.

House Republicans picked McCarthy to become the 53rd Speaker of the House because Republicans are now expected to win back a majority in the House.

McCarthy received 188 votes, beating Representative Andy Biggs (R-AZ), former chairman of the Freedom Caucus, who received 31 votes. After the vote, there was would have lots of cheers in support of McCarthy.

The House will have to vote to make McCarthy speaker in early January, which means McCarthy will need to garner 218 votes in the coming months.

McCarthy and House Republicans have campaigned to regain a majority using the Commitment to America program, a legislative program aimed at easing many of the crises unfolding under President Joe Biden and also increasing administration oversight. Biden.

Many House conservatives, including members of the House Freedom Caucus, have called for rule changes as a condition of supporting McCarthy for president, including:

Adopt a “majority of the majority” rule that would ensure House Republicans would only have to introduce a bill if it is supported by a majority of House Republicans

Diversify the steering committee so that all House Republicans can have a say in committee assignments

McCarthy said on day one of the House resumption, they would pass a bill that would repeal the 87,000 IRS officers hired under the $700 billion Inflation Cut Act. He also said he would eliminate proxy voting.

House Republicans will also elect other members of the House Republican leadership, including the conference speaker, whip and policy committee chair.