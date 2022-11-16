Humanity marks milestone — RT World News

The world’s population officially crossed the eight billion mark on Tuesday morning, the United Nations announced, celebrating the milestone with a counting clock on its website.

In a statement on Eight Billion Day, the UN paid tribute to improvements in public health, nutrition, personal hygiene and medicine – factors leading to a “gradual increase” in the average human lifespan, which is expected to reach 77.2 years by 2050.

However, the organization pointed to the slowing rate of growth, unequal levels of fertility across the planet and significantly older populations in many countries.

“This milestone is an opportunity to celebrate diversity and progress while taking into account humanity’s shared responsibility for the planet,” said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

According to the World Population Prospect Report 2022, published in July, world population growth is at its weakest since 1950, with the rate falling below 1% in 2020. According to UN projections, the population will reach 10 .4 billion during the 2080s and will remain at the same level until 2100.





Only eight countries – the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and the United Republic of Tanzania – are expected to account for more than half of the projected growth so far. to the 2050s.

As these nations are among the poorest in the world, their rapid population growth means that eradicating poverty, fighting hunger and improving access to health and education in these countries will become even more more difficult, noted the UN.

Developed countries with low fertility rates face another problem: the aging of the population. In the 2050s, the proportion of people aged 65 or over will increase from 10% currently to 16% in 2050, becoming more than double the number of children under five. The UN has called on countries with older populations to urgently adapt relevant public programs, including establishing universal health care and long-term care systems.

Commenting on the findings on the eve of Eight Billion Day, Natalia Kanem, executive director of the UN Population Fund, said the milestone should be seen as “a rallying cry” for change in a world suffering from inequalities.