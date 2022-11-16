Idaho woman arrested in disappearance of five-year-old boy Michael Vaughan

An Idaho woman has been arrested in connection with the 2021 disappearance of a 5-year-old boy – as social media videos revealed she pinned the child’s missing persons flyer on her refrigerator in the months following her disappearance.

Sarah Wondra, 35, was arrested over the weekend after investigators began searching her yard in Fruitland, northwest of Boise, for the remains of baby Michael Vaughan, police said Monday.

Cops have been looking for the boy, nicknamed “Monkey”, since he disappeared from his neighborhood on the night of July 27, 2021.

Wondra – who police say does not know the boy or his family – was taken into custody for failing to report a death.

“Our investigation has determined that Sarah Wondra may have had knowledge of Michael’s death and not reported it,” Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff told local media.

“We don’t believe she is the only person aware of this, and we will be looking for people who may be connected.”

Following Wondra’s arrest, several of her TikTok videos surfaced that showed her filming unrelated videos talking about religion and living with diabetes.

Several of the videos, which were filmed after Michael disappeared, showed Wondra standing in front of a refrigerator with the boy’s missing persons flyer taped to it.

Huff said cops investigated more than 1,000 clues before one led them to Wondra’s property – minutes from the missing child’s family home – last week.

Following Wondra’s arrest, several of her TikTok videos surfaced showing her talking in front of the little boy’s missing persons flyer. TikTok/Sarah Wondra

“During the investigation, we received information that Michael Vaughan’s remains may be found (behind the house)…as a result, we obtained a search warrant,” Huff told KTVB.

“We haven’t found anything yet, but we will continue to search in the hope of finding his remains.”

Huff said crews had already dug most of the backyard and were going three to four feet deep.

Authorities have been digging up Wondra’s garden since obtaining a search warrant last Friday. KIVI-TV

Michael Vaughan disappeared from his neighborhood on July 27, 2021. Fruitland Police Department

No further details regarding Wondra’s alleged involvement in the boy’s disappearance have been released publicly – and court documents related to the case have been sealed.

Police have yet to comment on Wondra and the missing persons flyer.

She is being held on $500,000 bail ahead of her next court hearing on November 21.