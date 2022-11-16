Il Gradino is one of the best restaurants in New York in 2022

New York is full of Italian restaurants that claim to authentically represent a region or a small corner of the country.

It’s a noble calling, but annoying when servers insist that a dish can only be done one way – as in “No, you can’t have Bolognese sauce, we’re Sicilians”.

What could be why The Gradino, which opened last spring at 808 Lexington Ave. (at East 63rd Street), is crowded day and night. Owner Diego Argudo — a decades-long veteran manager of Italian restaurants, including celebrity-studded Scalinatella — came up with the idea for a play options, which means “prepared according to your preferences”.

It allows customers to choose how they would like certain pasta, meat and seafood dishes to be prepared, even if they fall outside the standard framework.

Calamari Game: Order the grilled calamari. The Gradino

A nice dish of pollo scarpariello. The Gradino

Often, when I ask for even minor variations at many Italian restaurants — like anchovies with penne and basil pesto, which don’t usually include anchovies — the waiter pulls a face. “I’ll talk to the chef,” is a common refrain.

But perhaps because Argudo is of Ecuadorian descent, he hasn’t felt the constraints of authenticity that weigh on some Italian owners and chefs.

At Il Gradino, a pretty and cozy 65-seater on the Lower Upper East Side, “If anyone wants risotto with sausage, for example, we’ll make it for them,” says Argudo. “We always say yes. We want to put people at ease. »

The petti di pollo does not disappoint. The Gradino

Il Gradino keeps things cozy in winter with a fireplace. The Gradino

A sacred cow, the veal marsala is one of the restaurant’s “greatest hits”. The Gradino

The chef is Carlos Inga, who has worked at San Pietro, Il Mulino and Caravaggio. Its menu offers a sort of “greatest hits” lineup from northern and southern Italy. It lists four a play options — for risotto, chicken, Dover sole and veal medallions. For example, what style and sauce would you like with your veal? Marsala, francese, milanaise or pizzaiola? “It’s up to you,” says Argudo.

Sole can be eaten plain grilled or meunière style or Dijon mustard. But the house is even more flexible than that. Design a dish of your own imagination and Argudo and Inga will do their best to make it real.

One customer said he was craving pasta with vodka sauce but couldn’t decide on bolognese or pesto, Argudo recalls. “I said, ‘We’re going to make a little jumpsuit for you, and they were very happy.’ ” Hi.