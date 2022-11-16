I’m a hotel employee who spent over $4,000 on Christmas decorations.

Real tree? ! A man in Wales has spent enough on his Christmas decorations to light up his entire street.

Naylan Dane Thomas, 31, and his partner, Chris, 33, bought a house on a main road last year, noting how they could fill their front yard with lots of lights for the holidays.

Thomas, a hotel employee, said he spent seven days and more than $4,200 on his indoor and outdoor Christmas decorations.

“I always said from day one that I was always going to turn the lights on and not going to stop because of some bills,” he told the Mirror.

“I live on a main road and there are schools at either end. Parents and children love them. »

The elaborate setup includes everything from LED Santa Clauses to holiday-inspired aquarium decorations.

Thomas cited inflation as the reason some people struggle to be happy, especially during the holidays. He said he was doing what he could to instill some joy.

“Everyone is going through a tough time right now with the cost of living, so it’s nice to give them that relief and spread some Christmas spirit,” he said.

The man behind the display, Naylan Dane Thomas, is a hotel worker in Wales. jam press

“That’s why we make the lights, I wanted to do it for young children and families who might struggle. Seeing their faces light up when they see them is just awesome, I love it.

He said people even ask to see inside the couple’s house to take a look at their interior decor. jam press

But wait, there is myrrh. Thomas said he had received knocks on the door from families asking if they could also see the couple’s interior decorations. Thomas said they even received thank you letters from kind viewers.

To anyone who thinks Thomas’ festive spending habits might land him on the naughty list, Thomas explained that he views seasonal purchases as an “investment” — including the $800 he claims he spent only for ornaments.

Thomas said he spent over $4,000 on Christmas decorating this year. jam press

“I put up these decorations for no other reason than the fact that I love Christmas. I got up at 4:30 a.m. last month to get them all ready,” he said.

“Our friends and family came for the big lighting, and it was just amazing. The lights come on every day at dusk and go off at 10 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come see them,” Thomas proudly said of his exhibit.