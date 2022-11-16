Indian Navy warships in action during Exercise Malabar 22 off the coast of Japan

Exercise Malabar 22, which culminated on November 15, witnessed maritime exercises and drills by warships, aircraft and submarines from India, Japan, the United States and Australia Image courtesy Twitter/Indian Navy

Malabar Exercise 22: Indian Navy native stealth frigate INS Shivalik and ASW corvette INS Kamorta led by Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla participated in Exercise Malabar 22 naval war games off Yokosuka, Japan.

Exercise Malabar 22, which culminated on November 15, saw maritime drills and exercises conducted by warships, aircraft and submarines from India, Japan, the United States and the United States. ‘Australia.

This was the 26th edition of Exercise Malabar 22. The at-sea phase of the maritime exercises was marked by high-tempo exercises between participating platforms in multiple areas. These included complex surface, underground and aerial operations, including live-fire exercises.

Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Commander Eastern Fleet, also conducted operational discussions with Commander US Seventh Fleet and Commander Escort Force 3 (JMSDF) as part of Exercise Malabar 22.

INS Shivalik and INS Kamorta had arrived in Yokosuka, Japan on 2 November to participate in the International Fleet Review (IFR) in Sagami Bay off Yokosuka on 6 November. The IFR marked the 70th anniversary of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).

