India’s Meta Public Policy Director, WhatsApps India Head, has resigned

India’s director of WhatsApp and public policy director of Meta in India have resigned.

New Delhi:

Abhijit Bose, director of WhatsApp India, and Rajiv Aggarwal, director of public policy at Meta, have resigned from their positions, Meta announced on Tuesday.

The development comes a week after Meta announced 11,000 layoffs across the world.

The company has handed over Meta India’s public policy to Shivnath Thukral, who currently serves as WhatsApp India’s director of public policy.

“I would like to thank Abhijit Bose for his tremendous contributions as India’s first WhatsApp manager. His entrepreneurial spirit has helped our team deliver new services that have benefited millions of people and businesses. WhatsApp can do so much more for India and we are excited to continue to help drive India’s digital transformation forward,” WhatsApp head Will Cathcart said in a statement.

Abhijit Bose had joined WhatsApp as the company’s first Country Manager in India in February 2019.

In a social media post, Abhijit Bose said it had been a tough week for all WhatsApp teams.

“In the midst of all of this, I just shared some news with our WhatsApp and India teams. It had been planned for a while, but given the events of the past week, we wanted to hold this back so we can focus on supporting to those affected last week,” he said.

Abhijit Bose said he would join “the world of entrepreneurship” after a short break.

Shivnath Thukral will be responsible for public policy matters for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp in India.

Meta said he remains deeply committed to India as a priority.

Meta India Partnerships Manager Manish Chopra said Rajiv Aggarwal has decided to leave his position at Meta to pursue another opportunity.

“Over the past year, he has played an important role in leading our policy initiatives in areas such as user safety, privacy, and scaling programs like GOAL to drive the digital inclusion in the country. He has also led proactive engagement with critical policy and regulatory actors. We are grateful for his contributions and wish him the best for the future,” said Manish Chopra.

He announced that Shivnath Thukral has been appointed Public Policy Director for Meta in India.

“Shivnath has been an integral part of our public policy team since 2017. In his new role, Shivnath will define and lead important policy development initiatives on our apps – Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp – in India. We remain committed to our users. .in India and will continue to contribute significantly to the regulatory process that will enable everyone to harness the full potential of India’s digital economy,” said Manish Chopra.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)