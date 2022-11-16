Iran rejects a Western resolution at the IAEA which denounces a lack of “cooperation” – RT in French

Tehran rejects a resolution from Washington, Berlin, London and Paris to the IAEA. Western countries evoke a “deep concern” on alleged traces of uranium on three nuclear sites. Iran denounces “accusations” fallacious.

Iran rejects the draft resolution presented on the evening of November 15 to the IAEA by the United States and three European countries which denounce Tehran’s lack of cooperation in the nuclear file, affirmed on November 16 the head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (AEIO).

“They [ces pays] wrote a resolution and brought documents which they themselves know are not true and which are rejected by the Islamic Republic,” said Mohammad Eslami, quoted by the official Irna agency.

The United States and its allies, “who are increasing the sanctions” against Iran, are accustomed to “adopting a policy of maximum pressure and spreading accusations against the Islamic Republic”, he added.

In addition, Mohammad Eslami affirmed that no visit of Iranian representatives to the International Atomic Energy Agency was on the agenda “for the moment”.

The United States and the three European countries parties to the Iranian nuclear agreement (United Kingdom, France and Germany) concluded in 2015 submitted a new resolution to the IAEA on the evening of November 15 denouncing the lack of cooperation from Tehran, according to diplomatic sources.

An impossible new agreement?

The four Western countries took this decision after learning of an Agency report indicating the lack of progress on the issue of three undeclared sites, where traces of uranium had been discovered in the past. .

According to the draft resolution consulted by AFP, the Council “expresses its deep concern” at this problem which remains unresolved “due to insufficient cooperation from Iran”.

The text “deems it essential and urgent” that Tehran immediately provide “technically credible explanations” on the presence of uranium particles, as well as “access to sites and equipment”, to “allow the collection of samples” , is it written. An IAEA delegation was to visit Iran by the end of November to try to move forward on this long-standing dispute.

The 2015 deal offered Iran relief from international sanctions in exchange for guarantees that Tehran would not acquire nuclear weapons, a goal the Islamic Republic has always denied pursuing.

But following the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the agreement in 2018 and the reinstatement of American sanctions which are stifling its economy, Tehran has gradually freed itself from its obligations.

Hopes for reviving the Iran nuclear deal seem increasingly dim.