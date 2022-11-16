Joe Biden tries to overshadow Donald Trump’s campaign announcement to deal with the explosion in Poland

President Joe Biden attempted Tuesday night to overshadow former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign announcement by responding to a deadly explosion on Poland’s eastern border.

The president spoke for about three minutes to reporters about the international incident, which Poland initially described as a Russian-made missile that killed two people.

He spoke minutes before 9:00 p.m. EST, the scheduled time for Trump’s announcement.

Biden appeared to express doubts that the missile was fired by the Russians, but warned he would wait until a full investigation was completed.

“I don’t want to say that until we fully investigate, but it’s – it’s unlikely, within the lines of the trajectory, that it was fired from Russia. But we’ll see,” a- he said, “We’ll see.”

Biden on whether the missile that landed in Poland was fired from Russia: “There’s preliminary information that disputes that. I don’t want to say that until we fully investigate it. … it’s unlikely in the spirit of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia. But we’ll see.” pic.twitter.com/8ZNBMKSJ7i —JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) November 16, 2022

Biden spoke cautiously about the meeting, reading his notes.

He said he would wait to act until the event was fully investigated.

“I’m going to make sure we find out exactly what happened,” Biden said. “And then we will collectively determine our next step as we investigate.”

Trump was more forceful about the event during his campaign announcement speech, telling supporters the missile “probably was sent from Russia.”

Biden spoke to reporters after calling an emergency meeting of G7 and NATO leaders to discuss the incident.

Although he brought in reporters for a 30-second photo op, he refused to address the press about the incident until after the meeting.