Jonathan David is the ‘silent assassin’ who could be a World Cup star for Canada and the Lille striker linked with Cristiano Ronaldo replacement at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United is coming to an end and attention will quickly turn to possible replacements for him.

Ronaldo’s relationship with United has turned incredibly hostile following the explosive interview he conducted with Piers Morgan for TalkTV.

Getty Ronaldo is expected to leave Man United in the near future

In it, he targeted manager Erik ten Hag, the club’s hierarchy, and apparently just about anyone who ever questioned him.

Reports suggest United could tear up his contract and a fresh start is certainly what both sides need.

The Red Devils will therefore be looking at potential replacements in January and one name that has been linked with them in the past and would be a perfect fit is Lille striker Jonathan David.

The Canada international has also been a target for Liverpool before but their signing of Darwin Nunez in the summer makes that move unlikely.

David has shot in goal for Lille this season and already has nine in just 15 games.

At just 22, he’s definitely one for the present and the future and heads into the World Cup with the potential to be one of the breakout stars.

Getty David has been linked with United, Liverpool and Chelsea

Canada is playing in its first tournament in 36 years, and it has the chance to impress on the biggest stage of all.

But what makes David so special? Canada manager John Herdman has given talkSPORT.com an inside track on him.

He said: “Jonathan is one of those silent killers. He’s very sharp tactically and that’s what I really appreciate about Jonathan, he really wants to get into the details of the game and understand the pressing tactics.

“Strikers sometimes want to understand other things, he knows he’s going to lead that defensive line and will go into detail with you.

David was prolific at Ghent before joining Lille in 2020

“For him, he’s a quiet player around the environment and a silent presence and he has that killer instinct.

“Tactically very organized and very far away, but with that instinct of being able to sneak into a penalty area and do what he does best and that is to score.

“Having a player of that quality who can take that moment really makes a difference. Whoever does the job excites me and I know the players really respect that.

David was born in New York before his parents moved to Haiti when he was three months old. They then emigrated to Canada when he was six and played for local teams in Ottawa, but he always had his heart set on playing football in Europe.

He joined Belgian side Ghent in 2018, the same year he made his debut for Canada, and has gone from strength to strength ever since.

AFP David could be one of the stars to watch in Qatar

Herdman added: “With Jonathan he has shown that with every step he takes, whether it is his first international debut and breaks the goalscoring record on his international debut, he is heading towards the Gold Cup and getting the Golden Boot.

“He goes to Belgium and breaks the goalscoring record there, then goes to Ligue 1 and this season he is doing pretty well in terms of the people he is competing against.

“Wherever he went he showed he could hit the standard at that level and then surpass it. The world is his oyster according to his limits.

“If Jonathan goes to that next level, he will succeed.”