Judge drops 4 of 11 counts against Harvey Weinstein at trial

By ANDREW DALTON

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, documentary filmmaker and wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, was cross-examined by one of Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers on Tuesday about why her description of a 2005 in which she says the filmmaker raped her has widened since she first spoke with prosecutors.

The testimony came three weeks after Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault trial began in Los Angeles, and the same day the judge dismissed four of the 11 charges against him at the request of prosecutors.

Weinstein’s attorney, Mark Werksman, pressed Siebel Newsom about what she said were frequent nightmares she had about meeting Weinstein in a Beverly Hills hotel suite.

“Did you struggle to discern what happened in a nightmare and what actually happened in a room at the Peninsula Hotel?” Werksman asked.

“No, no,” replied Siebel Newsom.

She explained that the new elements of her testimony, some of which she said under oath for the first time on Monday, resulted from the fact that she had more time to process what had happened.

“As we get closer to this, and as it becomes more real, my need to clarify and be more detailed” has increased, Siebel Newsom said. “I had everything in a box, and I slowly shared a little at a time, because it’s so painful.”

While Werksman kept coming back to transcripts of her initial conversations with prosecutors in 2020, Siebel Newsom said she didn’t believe her initial conversations with police and prosecutors would result in charges.

“I initially offered to speak to detectives to support other women, not to be here on the witness stand,” Siebel Newsom said.

She then wept as she did occasionally on Tuesday, although she was not as emotional as she was during her intense and dramatic testimony a day earlier.

“You’re the wife of the Governor of California at the time and you’re about to meet with the police and an assistant district attorney,” Werksman said, “and you didn’t think the consequence of what you said was that you would be a victim in an indictment in a criminal indictment?”

Siebel Newsom said she believed her allegations were likely past the statute of limitations.

“Honestly, I was just telling my truth and I didn’t know what the outcome would be,” she testified.

Werksman, who says Siebel Newsom had consensual sex with Weinstein to advance her career, said during questioning that her testimony showed she did not clearly state her lack of consent during the encounter. He also showed her numerous friendly emails she had sent to Weinstein in the years since that Werksman said were not sent by someone who had been raped.

She replied that she put aggression aside in her mind and that communications was an unfortunate necessity as a young actor as she was back then.

“I was just surviving,” she said.

Siebel Newsom goes by the name Jane Doe #4 at trial, and like the others Weinstein is charged with rape or sexual assault, her real name is not spoken in court. But the prosecution and defense identified her as the governor’s wife at trial, and Siebel Newsom’s attorney confirmed to The Associated Press and other media that she was Jane Doe #4.

The governor, who last week sailed for a second term, was not in the courtroom for his wife’s testimony.

She will now be the last of four women Weinstein is accused of assaulting to testify at trial after Judge Lisa Lench dropped charges involving a fifth accuser.

Lench dismissed two counts of forced rape and two counts of forced oral copulation against Weinstein, 70.

The move seemed likely from the trial’s opening statements, when prosecutors only mentioned four women Weinstein was accused of assaulting, leaving out the accuser identified in an indictment as Jane Doe # 5.

Prosecutors initially kept the charges in place and left open the possibility of the woman testifying. But Assistant District Attorney Paul Thompson told the judge before testimony began on Tuesday that they would no longer pursue counts Jane Doe #5.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office did not provide an explanation as to why they chose to leave the woman out of the trial.

The remaining charges against Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year sentence for a New York conviction, are two counts of rape and five other counts of sexual assault.

He pleaded not guilty and said he did not have non-consensual sex.

___

Follow AP Entertainment writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

___

For more on the Harvey Weinstein trial, visit: