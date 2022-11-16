Justin Verlander fits in with Yankees and Mets

Perhaps the megawatt free agent the Mets and Yankees will struggle against this winter won’t be Aaron Judge, but a well-decorated pitcher who would dramatically improve either local ball club’s starting rotation. in 2023.

Justin Verlander is set to win the AL Cy Young Award for the third time in his career on Wednesday night, a remarkable achievement after missing the entire 2021 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Even though he turns 40 in February, the future slam-dunk Hall of Famer would be a terrific short-term fit alongside former Astros teammate Gerrit Cole at the top of the Yankees rotation or as a back-up to High-end fallback for Jacob deGrom alongside three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer with the Mets.

Verlander made just one start in the COVID-abbreviated 2020 season after beating Cole for the Cy Young in 2019 in a close race (a 17-13 advantage in first-place votes). Cole signed that winter with the Yankees on a nine-year contract worth $324 million, but they did not end their drought in his first three seasons in the Bronx and are without World Series appearance since 2009.

The Yankees made a one-year offer worth $25 million last winter to reunite the two star pitchers, but Verlander returned to Houston on the same salary over two years, but with a no-claims clause. -participation after the first year.

Based on the money Scherzer snagged from the Mets at age 37 last offseason — $43.3 million a year over three seasons — Verlander was right to test the free agent market that also includes front-row starters such as deGrom and Giants left-hander Carlos Rodon.

The nine-time All-Star posted an MLB-best 1.75 in 28 starts in the regular season, and despite a few tough outings in the playoffs, he had his lone start against the Yankees: six one-run fly ball innings with 11 strikeouts in Game 1 of an ALCS sweep. He also rebounded from a poor start in the Fall Classic opener against the Phillies with five solid runs in a Game 5 win.

Verlander has spoken of wanting to get into his 40s and could likely be swayed to leave Houston — where he has won two World Series rings since a trade from Detroit in August 2017 — on an expensive multi-year contract. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal even wrote Monday night that Verlander pulled out “perhaps because he sees the potential for lucrative opportunities with the Mets, Yankees and Dodgers, among others.”

Could that offer come from Daddy MetBucks – owner Steve Cohen – if deGrom decides to leave Flushing for Texas or Atlanta or somewhere else? (Rosenthal’s report argued that the Rangers and Braves could be left out of Grom’s bid, but that could be a negotiating stance on those front offices.)

Jacob deGrom’s free agency is the most important of several moving parts in the Mets’ rotation this offseason. USA TODAY Sports

Cohen could afford to sign Verlander and Rodon or Mets free agent Chris Bassitt (who officially declined the qualifying offer on Tuesday) if deGrom leaves. Heck, he could also afford to sign deGrom – Cohen Tax, be damned! — though some teams would likely never trade with the Mets again if he erased the top of MLB’s existing pay structure.

Verlander could certainly use this opt-out option as leverage to get the Astros a big raise, but Houston has already allowed Cole, outfielder George Springer and shortstop Carlos Correa to leave via free agency in recent years without enter into bidding wars.

While both New York franchises remain focused on retaining their unsigned superstars — Judge and deGrom — Verlander would be a win-worthy addition now and a worthy back-page addition for the Yankees and Mets to fight over this winter.

Today’s last page

New York Post

Oriental beasts?

Exactly zero people in New York — probably even inside the team’s facilities at East Rutherford and Florham Park — expected the Giants and Jets to be a combined 13-5 in nine games apiece.

As a former coach of both franchises once said, you are what your record says you are. And those slightly dropped records midway through the season suggest that either or both of the local gridiron teams can legitimately contend for a division title.

All eight teams in both East Divisions are surprisingly at .500 or better in nine or 10 games. Robert Saleh’s Jets (6-3) trail the Dolphins (7-3) by half a game in the AFC East, tied with the Bills (who lost in overtime Sunday to the Vikings) and one game ahead of the Patriots (5-4) enter this week’s monumental visit to Foxborough off the bye week.

Competing for the division still seems like a long shot for the Jets, with additional games on the road in Minnesota, Buffalo, Seattle and Miami. But few expected them to beat the Bills for their fifth win in six games heading into their bye week.

There are eight big games left, but are we looking at a pair of division winners? Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post (2)

In the NFC East, Week 10 losses by the Cowboys (6-3) and previously undefeated Eagles (8-1) left the Giants alone in second place, one game behind Philadelphia, with eight games remaining.

With their next three games against Detroit (3-6) at home, in Dallas at Thanksgiving and at home against Washington (5-5) on Dec. 4, first-year coach Brian Daboll’s team must stay in the one of the Eagles for the first of two scheduled meetings in the final five games — Dec. 11 at MetLife Stadium — will be a matchup for first place in the NFC East.

Philadelphia’s next three games are at the Colts, who snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over Las Vegas in Jeff Saturday’s coaching debut, and at home against the Packers and Titans.

The world is watching

Christian Pulisic and the United States men’s national team prepare for their World Cup opener in Qatar on Monday. Reuters

The World Cup finally kicks off on Sunday, when hosts Qatar take on Ecuador, and the United States makes their first appearance on the world stage since 2014 with their Group B opener scheduled for Monday against the country. of Wales, No. 19.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter and the Americans turn 16e in the current FIFA rankings, but they have to navigate a tough group that also includes games against No.5 England (Nov. 25) and No.20 Iran (Nov. 29).

My son (the D2 college football coach!) and I attended a fun event Tuesday night at Terminal 5 in Manhattan, including a recording of the popular football podcast Men in Blazers.

Podcast guests were Welsh actor Matthew Rhys of “The Americans” fame, HBO host John Oliver and two-time World Cup winner and longtime USWNT staple Kelley O’Hara , who announced she was signing as a free agent with NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Oliver was applauded when he said he believed the young American team would compete for the title in 2026 when the World Cup is held in North America.