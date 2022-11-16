Kevin Spacey faces 7 new sexual assault charges in UK

LONDON (AP) — Actor Kevin Spacey will be charged with seven more sexual offences, all against a man, increasing the pressure for one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

The British Public Prosecutor’s Office said on Wednesday the charges against the former ‘House of Cards’ star were three of indecent assault, three of sexual assault and one of inciting a person to engage in an activity sex without her consent. The charges relate to incidents that occurred between 2001 and 2004.

The prosecuting authority approved the charges after “a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in their investigation”, said Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS’s special crime division.

During a court appearance in July, Spacey, 63, denied sexual assault charges against three men a decade or more ago. This plea was for four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Judge Mark Wall set June 6, 2023 as the date for the start of the trial and said it would last three to four weeks. It is likely to take place at the Old Bailey, the site of Britain’s most high-profile criminal trials.

The Oscar-winning actor ran London’s Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015.

Spacey, who has addresses in London and the United States, was released on bail and allowed to return to the United States after a preliminary hearing in June.