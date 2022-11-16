Keystone Realtors IPO (public issue) subscribed 2 times last day

The price range for the IPO was Rs 514-541 per share. (Representative)

–>

New Delhi:

Keystone Realtors’ initial public offering, which sells properties under the ‘Rustomjee’ brand, received 2 subscriptions on the last day of the offering today.

The company’s initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 1,73,72,367 shares against 86,47,858 shares on offer, according to an update on the NSE.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 3.84x subscription, the Non-Institutional Investors share was subscribed 3.03x, while the Individual Retail Investors (RII) quota received 53% subscription .

The IPO had a new issue of up to Rs 560 crore and a sell offer of up to Rs 75 crore.

The price range for the IPO was Rs 514-541 per share.

On Friday, Keystone Realtors said it had raised just over Rs 190 crore from anchor investors.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to fund the repayment/prepayment of borrowings up to Rs 341.6 crore as well as fund the acquisition of future real estate projects and general corporate purposes.

Founded in 1995, Keystone Realtors has 32 completed projects, 12 ongoing projects and 19 upcoming projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes a comprehensive range of projects in the categories affordable, medium and mass, ambitious, premium and super premium. , all under the Rustomjee brand.

The real estate company has developed 20.05 million square feet of high-value and affordable residential buildings, high-end gated estates, townships, corporate parks, retail spaces, schools, iconic landmarks and various other real estate projects in March 2022.

Axis Capital and Credit Suisse Securities (India) acted as managers of the offering.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)