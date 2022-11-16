Mac Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott caught up in Taylor Swift ticket chaos

Like many other Swifties, Sophie Scott’s experience on Ticketmaster on Tuesday was filled with frustration and heartbreak.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Scott – the longtime girlfriend of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones – detailed her struggle to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated ‘The Eras Tour’, which will play three shows in Foxborough, Mass., beginning Friday, May 19. .

“Ticketmaster was NOT my friend today :/,” Scott captioned the post, which featured the online queue of over 2,000 fans in front of her.

Like other Swifties, Sophie Scott endured long waits on Ticketmaster on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, when tickets for Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” went on presale. Instagram/Sophie Scott

“I sat here and tried for 8 hours straight with a pre-sale code and still haven’t received a ticket 😭 😭.”

Scott was among countless Swifties who expressed their displeasure with the ticketing giant on social media, as many fans struggled to get tickets on the first day of the presale. At one point, online queues were “temporarily interrupted” and users even received error messages.

“Can Taylor Swift fans re-sell tickets? @Ticketmaster was clearly unprepared for this volume of traffic, and not all verified fans with actual presale codes can purchase tickets. The site just crashed,” a user entered. another posted“Ticketmaster is like ‘we’re sorry for any technical issues, this request was unexpected’ like Taylor Swift isn’t one of the greatest artists in the galaxy.”

Sophie Scott, who has been linked to Mac Jones since 2019, was among many Taylor Swift fans who spoke out on social media. Instagram/Sophie Scott

Elsewhere, some users compared Tuesday’s box office chaos to “The Hunger Games”, the dystopian fiction series that pits children against each other until only one survivor remains.

“Taylor Swift Ticket Presale Is Proof The Hunger Games Could Actually Happen In Real Life,” one user joked as another pointed out“Taylor Swift really said the Great War and now we’re all fighting for our lives like we’re in the Hunger Games. He’s a genius.

Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” will kick off in March 2023 and run through August 2023. Getty Images

Verified fans who received pre-sale codes on Monday had the first chance to purchase tickets on Tuesday. A separate presale starts Wednesday for Capital One cardholders, while tickets for the general public go on sale Friday.

May the odds always be in Scott’s favor.