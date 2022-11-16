Magnus says his priorities differed from those of his bosses

Former Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said he resigned as Customs and Border Protection chief because he was not aligned with his leadership, but he hopes the agency will continue the progress it was making.

“I was asked to resign, and I didn’t want to resign because I was so committed to working on a lot of issues that were important to me, and I had a lot of people who I felt were counting on me to do that,” he told the Arizona Daily Star on Monday. “At the same time, I finally realized that trying to continue in that role just wouldn’t make sense to DHS or to me.”

Many of Magnus’ priorities centered on reforms within CBP, while much criticism was leveled at the agency and the Department of Homeland Security as the number of migrants apprehended at the border hit record highs.

“There are huge challenges to be faced in tackling irregular immigration, and it’s clear that it’s not just happening here,” Magnus said. “It’s happening all over the world. So these are real issues. I think there are members of Congress who continue to use immigration and border security as corner issues in a way that I think generates fear and builds their political brand. I think we saw a lot of that in the last election. It makes me really sad because these are complex issues that do not lend themselves to simple partisan solutions.

Magnus resigned on Saturday, Nov. 12, after his boss, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, told him to do so a day early, as first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

The White House released a statement on Saturday saying President Joe Biden appreciates Magnus’ four decades of service to law enforcement and the contributions he has made to police reform. Mayorkas has not said publicly why he told Magnus to quit.

Magnus did not specify why he was asked to resign. He said part of his role as CBP commissioner was to “make a lot of questions about why things are done a certain way and turn the stones around.”

“I think it’s difficult with law enforcement agencies at all levels,” he said. “They’re pretty grounded to do things a certain way. And I think law enforcement culture can sometimes be very resistant to change. I think the bigger the organization, the harder it is. And I’m not sure any part of that approach was what the people I worked for placed as their highest priority.

Before becoming Tucson’s police chief in 2016, Magnus served as chief in Richmond, Calif., and Fargo, North Dakota.

The Tucson Police Department has undergone a myriad of changes under Magnus, including changes to the use of force policy, multiple programs providing alternatives to arrest, improved pay and benefits for officers and a nationally recognized review process for major incidents.

During his tenure in Tucson and in prior positions, he was in alignment with city leadership, Magnus said, which was important to him. He said he also felt committed to the administration’s priorities in Washington, DC, when Biden nominated him last year and the Senate confirmed him for the job in December.

“I wanted this alignment to exist, but eventually I realized there needed to be an alignment, it just didn’t exist,” Magnus said. “I’ve often told senior police leaders who want to become chiefs of police that they need to make sure their vision, philosophy and priorities align with the people they work for. It’s kind of like a marriage and that alignment has to exist or the marriage will fail.

As head of CBP, Magnus has spoken out on issues such as Title 42, a public health policy that allows the government to immediately deport migrants from the country, saying it “costs many applicants a lot of money.” ‘asylum,’ reported the LA Times. He also tried to change the culture of customs and border protection and cracked down on social media activity.

Magnus says he participated in internal decisions and also had multiple visits with Mexican government officials related to border issues, visited several dozen border sectors and port locations to work on identifying their needs and has been active on trade issues. He represented the United States at the World Customs Organization meeting in Brussels in June. And last month he was in Ottawa, Canada, trying to work out some issues with a Canada-US program for pre-screened travelers, he said.

Magnus came under fire in October after Politico cited five unnamed administration officials who said he didn’t always attend White House meetings about the border, spoke ill of other agencies to colleagues and superiors, that he had not built relationships within the agency, was not committed to his work, and was primarily focused on reforming Border Patrol culture by dealing with a long list allegations of racism and violence.

“I want to significantly push back against this narrative that was spun that I was somehow disengaged, especially being portrayed that way by anonymous sources,” Magnus said. “It was patently wrong, and people may not agree with what I was trying to do, but disengaged? Nope.”

Border Patrol Union President Brandon Judd said Magnus had bumped into people from numerous agencies under the Customs and Border Protection umbrella.

“He’s known as an activist,” Judd said. “Whenever a uniformed police chief holds up signs about Black Lives Matter – whether you agree with the organization or not – if you’re a uniformed police chief and you’re holding up signs supporting this organization, which is a militant organization, all you are doing is politicizing a law enforcement entity.

“So he was known to be an activist. He was known to be very, very left-wing and in law enforcement, that’s not going to go down well because law enforcement, we want to do a job. We want to protect the American public,” Judd said.

Magnus held a Black Lives Matter sign at a rally against police brutality in 2014 when he was chief in Richmond.

Among the issues Magnus had identified as priorities in CBP were: expanding mental health resources and suicide prevention for officers and agents, improving the agency’s social media policy , improving public access to data and policies, retaining and increasing the number of women in Border Patrol and across the agency, and updating Border Patrol’s prosecution policy.

“It was a very serious problem in Border Patrol,” Magnus said of this latest policy. “There are far too many activities that end badly with injury and death. We have been working hard on this policy, and I hope it will be released soon. This is something I thought was delayed too long, and I hope it stays on track.

Murderous pursuits and accidents involving Border Patrol have increased in recent years. There have been at least 17 deaths nationwide so far this year in crashes where Border Patrol was in hot pursuit, including four in Arizona.

Judd took issue with many of the policies Magnus was working on, including the prosecution policy.

“It was going to encourage more criminal activity because it was going to dramatically, dramatically restrict the pursuit, and every time you telegraph criminals that all they have to do is act dangerously, they’re going to act dangerously. that way,” Judd said. “So that encourages criminals to act more dangerously, and that was happening and hopefully that will stop now that he’s gone.”

The Department of Homeland Security opened complaints earlier this year alleging that CBP personnel unnecessarily engaged in vehicle pursuits at high speeds that were unwarranted given the alleged crime, and that they deployed vehicle immobilizers or use pursuit techniques that could result in serious injury or death. The department’s Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties said it was continuing an investigation.

Magnus also pledged to eliminate Critical Incident Teams, Border Patrol teams that investigated other officers in extreme use of force cases and were considered controversial by many due to conflict issues. ‘interests. These surveys will now be managed by a third party.

Homeland Security Chief Mayorkas told CBP staffers that Deputy Commissioner Troy Miller, who temporarily served in the role before Magnus, would take over as head of the agency in an interim role, the LA Times reported. .

Customs and Border Protection is the nation’s largest law enforcement agency and one of the largest in the world, with more than 60,000 employees. The agency focuses on more than border security and immigration issues. It also enforces trade and customs laws and has national security responsibilities.

The Associated Press reported that Magnus’ resignation was part of a larger shake-up expected at Homeland Security, which oversees CBP, due to the large number of migrants showing up at the US-Mexico border.

Mayorkas testifies before lawmakers November 15, during a Homeland Security Committee hearing on security threats, and will likely be questioned about Magnus’ resignation and the nearly 2.4 million arrests this year in the US-Mexico border, according to Reuters.

Magnus says he always cares about community-engaged policing, accountability, transparency, implementing best practices, making good use of data in terms of internal and external decision-making and procedural justice in engaging with the public and employees. But he hasn’t decided what he will do next.

“I’m in no rush to race there, and I’m not sure what those contributions will look like,” he said. “I’ve been doing this for 43 years, and there are probably those who would say it might be time to hang up. But I think I still have a lot of commitment, ideas and enthusiasm to work in partnership with the right people in the right places. And I think it’s just a matter of finding that right alignment.