Majic Wheels Corp. Enters Definitive Merger Agreement with OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Majic Wheels Corp. (“Majic Wheels”) (OTC: MJWL), a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies focused on disruptive industries such as Fintech, Insurtech, software development, and crypto exchange platform, through strategic acquisitions, and OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (“OceanTech”) (Nasdaq: OTEC/OTECU/OTECW), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) that will result in Majic Wheels becoming a publicly listed company on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. Additionally, concurrent and in connection with the Merger Agreement, OceanTech and Majic Wheels have entered into a Forward Share Purchase Agreement for up to $40 million committed backstop by Meteora Capital Partners and its affiliates (collectively, “Meteora”).

Upon closing of the transaction, OceanTech will be renamed Majic Corp. (the “Combined Company”) and expects to remain listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol “MJWL” with a combined business value of $333,360,290 on the signing of the Merger Agreement. The Merger Agreement includes an earn-out consideration of up to $500,000,000 USD (50 million shares, including 10 million shares subject to the RSU Incentive Plan) over the next three years, based upon certain “triggering events” regarding the performance of the Combined Company and its management.

Led by a team of seasoned professionals from both traditional and digital markets, Majic Wheels has established a presence in Singapore, Malaysia, Mauritius and India, and is hoping to plant its roots in the UAE.

Majic Wheels’ ecosystem includes assets such as Calfin Global Crypto Exchange (“CGCX”), the world’s leading hybrid exchange, and PCEX, an Indian exchange that is transforming the B2B crypto landscape in over 250 locations within India. CGCX provides customers with a high caliber, secure, and simple-to-navigate crypto trading experience by combining four blockchain services onto a single platform. This includes a crypto exchange, merchant solutions, smart contracts, and an initial coin offering (“ICO”) platform.

Sathyanandham Anguswami, CEO of Majic Wheels, comments: “Majic Wheels has spent the past year transforming and refocusing its core business, whilst simultaneously innovating it during a historic macro-economic downturn. As a result, we are excited to be emerging with a value proposition that is stronger than ever, and for which this Merger Agreement with OceanTech will be invaluable.”

Jeffrey Coats, Executive Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer of Majic Wheels, comments: “We are delighted to partner with OceanTech as we continue to grow and make waves in the burgeoning blockchain and Web 3 space. Majic Wheels is truly at an inflection point. Our business strategy and our clear and laser-focused vision has paved the way for Majic Wheels to take advantage of new growth opportunities in our fast-growing industry.”

Joseph Adir, CEO of OceanTech comments: “We are pleased to announce our business combination with Majic Wheels, an innovative company operating within the blockchain, fintech, and insurtech markets. We believe that this business combination will not only provide our investors with meaningful returns on their investments, but also assist Majic Wheels in advancing the future of technology. As blockchain has the potential to permeate every major industry, we believe this business combination will allow Majic Wheels to continue its expansion into existing and new markets.”

Transaction Overview

The proposed Merger Agreement represents a transaction value of approximately $200,000,000 USD (20 million shares). Additionally, certain recipients as further described in the Merger Agreement may receive earn-out consideration equal to a maximum of $500,000,000 USD (50 million shares, including 10 million shares subject to the RSU Incentive Plan) upon certain “triggering events” that are based on the Combined Company’s future revenue. Upon closing, after giving effect to any redemptions and any funded PIPE investment, and before expenses, the Combined Company can receive a maximum of $106,100,000 in cash held in trust by OceanTech, which will include the guaranteed backstop arrangement for the trust. The boards of directors of Majic Wheels and OceanTech have unanimously approved the proposed business combination, which is expected to be completed in 1H 2023, subject to, among other things, the approval by OceanTech’s and Majic Wheels’ shareholders, satisfaction of the conditions stated in the Merger Agreement and other customary closing conditions, including a registration statement being declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), the receipt of certain regulatory approvals, and approval by The Nasdaq Stock Market to list the securities of the Combined Company.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the Merger Agreement, this press release, and an investor presentation, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by OceanTech with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. More information about the proposed transaction will also be described in OceanTech’s proxy statement/prospectus relating to the business combination, which it will file with the SEC.

Advisors

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP is serving as legal advisor to OceanTech. Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP is serving as legal advisor to Majic Wheels.

About OceanTech Acquisition I Corp.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OceanTech is sponsored by OceanTech Acquisitions I Sponsors LLC, an affiliate of investor and entrepreneur Joseph Adir. For more information about OceanTech, please visit their website at https://oceantechspac.com/ and their publicly available filings at www.sec.gov.

About Majic Wheels

Majic Wheels Corp., listed and traded on the Over-the-Counter Market (OTC) under the trading symbol “MJWL”, is a Wyoming holding corporation that operates through its subsidiary companies in advanced, disruptive industries like Fintech, Insurtech, software development, and crypto via thoughtful and varied acquisitions. For more information about Majic Wheels, please visit their website at https://majiccorp.co/.

