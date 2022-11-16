McCarthy clears first hurdle to become president

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy overcame opposition from members of his own party to win the GOP nomination for House Speaker on Tuesday, as his colleagues berated him for the weaker-than-expected performance of the Republicans in last week’s midterm elections.

McCarthy (R-Calif.) defeated his challenger, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) by a vote of 188 to 31 in the House Republican Conference on Tuesday, 30 votes short of the 218 he will have need from the full House on January 1. 3 to succeed fellow Golden Stater Nancy Pelosi – and requiring weeks of turnover and dealing with holdouts.

“We’re going to have the ability to change America,” an optimistic McCarthy told reporters as he entered the closed-door meeting.

But other House Republicans, in turmoil after the midterm results and the absence of a “red wave”, have publicly broken with their leader.

Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) said in a closed meeting Monday that the GOP “was ripped off” before announcing it would oppose McCarthy’s bid to become president.

“Kevin McCarthy has done nothing to earn my vote for speaker,” Good said, according to the Daily Caller.

McCarthy has little wiggle room, with Republicans expected to secure only one or two more seats than the 218 needed to tightly control the chamber.

Biggs, the former chairman of the influential House Freedom Caucus, stepped in to challenge McCarthy, saying he wanted to take the caucus in a “different direction”.

“We have a new paradigm here, and I think the country wants a different direction from the House of Representatives,” Biggs told Newsmax Monday night.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, introduced on Capitol Hill on Monday, won the Republican nomination for president in a vote of 188 to 31. PA

“The promised red wave has turned into a loss of the United States Senate, a very slim majority in the House of Representatives and upset losses of top political candidates,” Biggs said in a statement announcing his challenge.

McCarthy said he had the support of Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, a member of the Freedom Caucus, and far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy with former President Donald Trump at the White House in January 2020 faced Republican opposition to his bid for president. Reuters

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell are feeling the brunt of Republicans’ disappointing midterm election results. PA

Greene (R-Ga.), who was elected to a second term last week, warned Republicans Monday against opposing McCarthy for the presidency, calling it a “bad strategy” that could have unintended consequences .

Representative Kevin McCarthy, the House

Republican leader. Getty Images

“It’s very, very risky right now to produce a leadership challenge, especially for the Speaker of the House, when they’re going to open the door and allow Liz Cheney, eventually, to become president,” he said. she said on Steve Bannon’s “War Room”. ” podcast.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), one of two Republicans serving on the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, was defeated in a Republican primary in Wyoming in August . However, this does not prevent her from becoming president, since the rules of the House allow non-members to hold the position.

Meanwhile, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) correctly predicted Monday that McCarthy wouldn’t have the support needed to win in a House-wide election.

“Kevin McCarthy doesn’t have 218 votes to become a speaker now,” he said. “I don’t think he has 200.”

McCarthy made his plea for leadership during a caucus meeting on Monday, telling colleagues he would kick California Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from their House committees if Republicans took over.

“They’re not giving out hammers in small, medium, and large — we’ve got the majority and we’ve got the hammers,” McCarthy said during the meeting, according to CNN.

Republicans were expected to regain control of the House and Senate midterm due to historical trends, President Biden’s low approval ratings and Americans’ disappointment with Democrats in the face of to the economy and higher crime rates.

But Democrats retained control of the Senate and a runoff on December 6 between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will determine whether they get 51 seats.

Rep. Bob Good, speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill on Monday, blamed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for Republicans’ lackluster performance in the midterm elections. Getty Images

The disappointing performance not only caused some Republicans to doubt McCarthy’s leadership in the House, but also Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s prospects in the Senate.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who led the Republican National Senate Committee in the last election cycle, announced Tuesday that he would challenge McConnell when the Senate GOP holds its elections scheduled for Wednesday.

Scott previously led a charge to postpone the vote after Georgia’s runoff, along with Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Marco Rubio of Florida, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas.

“The old party is dead,” Hawley tweeted over the weekend. “It’s time to bury him. Build something new.

With post wires