McCarthy lands GOP nomination for House Speaker despite challenger: Sources

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy snagged the Republican nomination for president of the next Congress on Tuesday, multiple sources told ABC News, as the California lawmaker passed a key early vote on the road to holding the hammer.

The sources said McCarthy received 188 votes in the GOP leadership election, conducted behind closed doors by secret ballot of the new class of lawmakers. That compares to 31 for Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona. (Representatives who lost midterm were barred from voting in Tuesday’s leadership election, but those in races not yet called were able to vote.)

Biggs challenged McCarthy amid frustration among some conservatives over a disappointing midterm cycle for the party.

Top Republicans, including McCarthy, had bragged about securing sprawling House and Senate majorities in last week’s midterm elections, but Republicans are eyeing extremely thin control of the House instead, while that the Democrats kept the Senate.

McCarthy needed only a majority of his conference to vote for him to secure the nomination on Tuesday. He will need 218 votes in the entire chamber on January 3 to be elected Speaker of the House if Republicans win a majority.

In the days leading up to Tuesday’s vote, some members of the radical House Freedom Caucus group threw their support behind McCarthy despite the fact that a former chairman of their group, Biggs, had mounted a long-running bid against him.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., backed McCarthy on Steve Bannon’s podcast Monday, saying she thought it was “bad strategy” for the Freedom Caucus to challenge McCarthy because Republicans will likely have a slight majority.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, also told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s vote that he supported McCarthy and was considering chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

While Biggs drew nearly three dozen votes, McCarthy’s margin in Tuesday’s vote indicates he is headed for the presidency – though he will have to win back those defections by January’s House vote.

“Every five people is basically a veto now. That means it probably won’t be Kevin McCarthy as the speaker because five of us don’t want to see him,” rep Matt Gaetz, R-Fla, said. The Charlie Kirk show before the vote. “It probably won’t be someone like Jim Jordan, who I would prefer, because there’s probably five people who don’t like him. So we have to go through the Republican roster and see who could actually unite a conference.”