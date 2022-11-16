Metaverse Advanced Technology Research Organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” Launched

Prototyping team testing the grandest visions of the far future “today”

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX” or “our company”) of the MetaReal Group has launched the Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS.”

[About MATRIX GENESIS LABS (MGL)]

In order to realize the corporate philosophy of our company MATRIX, “Eliminating disparities and discrimination in the old reality, such as borders, language barriers, physical differences, knowledge gaps, and all other handicaps,” it is necessary to think backwards from what the future will look like, rather than accumulate solutions to current problems.

This fact is in good harmony with the time axis of the Metaverse business domain, which we have positioned as the core of our growth strategy.

The Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS (MGL)” imagines how various advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and Web3 will affect the way we live in the Metaverse space in the future. We are a prototyping team that will continue to publish “touchable visions” at high speed by experimentally integrating and implementing these conceptual technologies while they are still at the earliest stage.

[Providing innovative technology in the Metaverse at the fastest speed]

The prototypes implemented in “MATRIX GENESIS LABS (MGL)” will be released as a beta version on our reality metaverse platform “DOKODEMO Door (https://dokodemodoors.com/en).”

After verifying its value and issues through trial use by users, we will go through the procedure of proceeding to production.

[Promote collaboration, whether internal or external]

“MATRIX GENESIS LABS” implements a grander vision with the highest priority. As a guideline for this purpose, the organization does not want to close itself inward, and actively promotes collaboration with external researchers and companies.

[About person in charge]

Takeshi Yonekura, our CTO, will be the director of “MATRIX GENESIS LABS.”

About MATRIX Co., Ltd.

Established in September 2020 as a subsidiary of MetaReal Co., Ltd. (formerly Rozetta). Developed Real & Social Metaverse “DOKODEMO Door” with the corporate vision of “Eliminating disparities and discrimination in the old reality, such as borders, language barriers, physical differences, knowledge gaps, and all other handicaps.”

https://www.matrix.inc

About MetaReal Co., Ltd.

Corporate mission: “Liberate mankind from the limitations of place, time, language, and the physical”

AI, AR (Augmented Reality), VR (Virtual Reality), 5G/6G/7G (high-speed, large-capacity, multiple simultaneous connection communication), 4K/8K/12K (super-resolution video), video distribution

By integrating the latest technologies such as solutions, wearable devices, robots, and HA (Human Augmentation), people from all over the world can interact, live, work, and enjoy their lives “anytime, anywhere, and with anyone without the impediment of language.” We will realize the goal of “global ubiquitous.”

For the last two years, we have been focusing on the “Metaverse business” as a growth field, handled by our group companies MATRIX Co., Ltd. (“DOKODEMO Door”) and Travel DX Co., Ltd. (“DOKODEMO Door Trip”).

Company name: MetaReal Co., Ltd.

URL: https://www.metareal.jp/

Location: New Kudan Building, 3-7-1 Kanda Jimbocho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Junichi Goishi, Representative Director

Established: February 2004

Business description: Language barrier-free services through AI translation; planning, development and operation of VR life services

