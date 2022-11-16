Mexico seizes 2,000 fentanyl tablets cooked in buns

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities have seized plastic bags containing 2,000 fentanyl pills that were apparently baked into traditional buns.

The seizure announced Tuesday by the Mexican National Guard suggests drug cartels are trying to piggyback on shipments in packages of traditional Mexican goods.

A specially trained dog alerted members of the guard to a suspicious package at an express courier delivery business in Culiacan, the capital of northern Sinaloa state. The state is home to the drug cartel of the same name.