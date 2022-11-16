Missile incident in Poland is a step towards WWIII – Medvedev – RT Russia and the former Soviet Union

A Western-led hybrid war against Russia could have disastrous consequences, warns former Russian leader

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has warned that a missile explosion that killed two people in Poland brought the West closer to World War III.

The Incident “only proves one thing: by waging a hybrid war against Russia, the West is getting closer to world war”, the ex-president, who is now vice-president of the Russian Security Council, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. He also put the words “missile attack” in inverted commas.

Medvedev’s remarks were echoed by Russia’s deputy representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, who claimed there was “a clear attempt to provoke a direct military confrontation between NATO and Russia, with all the ensuing consequences for the whole world.”

In a post on Telegram, Polyansky said he was “mistrustful” that last week the Western powers had called for a session of the UN Security Council to be held on Wednesday, without naming the reason for the gathering, and that the alleged “missile attack” on Poland came just in time for the meeting.

Another source of doubt was the “the instant hysteria of the kyiv regime and the demands to punish Russia, which were supported by the Poles, who have already gone mad because of Russophobia”, writes the diplomat.





With all the facts indicating that Russia had nothing to do with the incident, it would be “curious” to see how the United States and its allies will try to fare at the next session of the UN Security Council, Polyansky said. “It would be unthinkable for our Western partners to recognize the role of Ukraine and Poland in this dangerous provocation,” he added.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky was quick to blame Russia for the incident on Tuesday night, urging NATO, of which Poland is a member, to act against it. “undermining collective security”. Although unsupported by any evidence, the claims have been picked up by Polish media and some officials in the country.

Warsaw put its military on high alert and said it was discussing whether to invoke NATO Article 4, which would require consultations on the situation with the other 29 member states and a decision. consensus on how to proceed.

However, US President Joe Biden said shortly afterwards: “it is unlikely, in the spirit of the trajectory, that it [the missile] was expelled from Russia. The Associated Press also quoted three US officials as saying preliminary data suggested the missile was in fact Ukrainian, fired by the country’s air defenses amid a large-scale Russian attack on the country’s energy infrastructure. ‘Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry insisted it had not carried out any strikes near the Ukrainian-Polish border on Tuesday. He later clarified that analysis of photos from the site showed the debris came from an S-300 air defense system missile operated by the Ukrainian military.