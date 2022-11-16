Missouri deer hunters help Kansas City pantries meet needs

Many food banks are getting a big influx thanks to Missouri hunters. The Powell Meat Company in Clinton has been more than busy since the opening of the gun deer season on Saturday morning. “I’m just trying to keep up,” said Travis Powell of the Powell Meat Company. Statewide, hunters harvested more than 93,000 deer over the weekend. About 800 of them ended up at Powell’s. “They’re coming left and right,” Powell said. now. “But there are a lot of people who are generous, especially in those areas,” Powell said. Powell’s is one of the largest processors in the state when it comes to the Share the Harvest program, which is sponsored by the Department. of Preservation. They donated about 10,000 pounds of venison last year and expect to top that number this year. “I think more people want to give back,” Powell said. last two years. “The pandemic obviously had a big impact on people, and then the inflation came right after,” said Sarah Biles of the Harvesters Community Food Network. Meat prices are one of the many things that have skyrocketed this year, so donations are a big help. “Any protein donations we can get are really needed and much appreciated,” Biles said.

