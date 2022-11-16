Mitch McConnell’s opposition tries to delay Senate leadership vote

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) announced Wednesday morning that he would join Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in an attempt to postpone the leadership vote scheduled for Wednesday by Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“Today I’m going to try to defer the vote for the GOP leadership in the Senate,” Rubio said. “A vote will not resolve our internal differences, it will aggravate them.”

“We’re not going to have real unity until we make big changes to both our campaign and our legislative efforts,” he said. added. “That will NEVER happen if we vote today.”

McConnell’s leadership team had scheduled a vote for re-election as GOP leader, but Rubio and Cruz said they planned to delay the vote until after the Georgia Senate runoff.

A delay in the leadership vote could fuel Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-FL) bid to replace McConnell as leader. Scott announced Tuesday afternoon that he would challenge McConnell, citing a need for fresh ideas.

“If you just want to stick with the status quo, don’t vote for me,” Scott’s announcement said. “Republican voters expect and deserve to know about our plan to promote and advance conservative values…That’s why I’m running to be the Republican leader.”

Hours later, McConnell rejected Scott’s offer, saying he had the votes, while leaving open the possibility that the vote might be delayed.

“I have the votes. I will be elected,” McConnell said. “The only question is whether we will do it sooner or later.”

The leadership vote is due to take place Wednesday morning.

Follow Wendell Husebo on Twitter @WendellHusebo. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.