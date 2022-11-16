My boss has an obvious favorite at work, and it’s definitely impacting our team. Any tips for dealing with the negative aspects of favouritism? Elaine Varelas advises.

A: No manager wants to feel like they have a favourite. However, they probably have at least one Let’s see why. Managers have favorites because these employees make their lives easier. They are easy to deal with, good contributors, problem solvers and positive individuals which makes it easy to work with them. Managers can also frequently pick their favorite or disagree with them just to let everyone know they’re not the favorites. They may do this to balance out any overly positive feedback they give that employee on a more regular basis and in public.

Rather than being a colleague who dislikes the favorite, learn from that person. Find out how you can develop your behaviors to make life easier for your manager. Make sure that any resentment you may have towards the manager is not directed at the employee in question, especially if that person does not benefit in any way from being the favorite. An employee who has been identified as the favorite may be the employee that a team sends to seek clarification on a project that is unclear but should not be (in the eyes of managers or perhaps is This is the person the team appoints as the communicator for anything they might want from the manager Try to focus on the positives and benefits of having someone who is seen as a “favorite” to this manager Often this person can raise sensitive issues that the team wants to discuss without facing repercussions.

Having the favorite employee tell the manager that they would rather not be the obvious favorite is a good start, and having the employee ensure that the manager’s behavior does not show favoritism in terms of work assignments. work, raises or anything else. is most important in the situation. If there is inequity, it is important to have a conversation with the manager and it may be wise to involve human resources if the situation is not fair.

Is it fair to have favourites? No. Is it real ? Yes, and understanding how to learn from and profit from these kinds of situations is more important than complaining. boston.com